Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes
World Superbike / Algarve News

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Loris Baz has been stripped of his podium finish in the final race of last weekend's Portimao World Superbike race following a penalty for causing Alvaro Bautista to crash.

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

Go Eleven Ducati rider Baz, standing in for the injured Chaz Davies, initially completed a hat-trick of podiums at the Portuguese track, following up his third place on Saturday with two more identical results.

But his final podium was not without controversy, as a fierce battle with the Honda of Alvaro Bautista resulted in the Spaniard crashing out when he and Baz made contact on the penultimate lap exiting Turn 5.

Baz initially appeared on course to keep the position, but several hours after the race finished, race control decided to give the Frenchman a one-place penalty, dropping him to fourth and promoting Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli to third behind Jonathan Rea and Scott Redding.

Speaking before news of the penalty was announced, Bautista was adamant that Baz was in the wrong.

"I think I was able to finish in third position," he said. "I just had to find the place to overtake him [Baz]. "I tried many times at Turn 1 but I run wide a little bit and I lose the position a couple of times.

"Then I tried in Turn 5. I entered quite well and I kept my line, even some more metres inside than normal. But when I exited the corner, there was no space inside and I saw him come straight to me, hit me and I crashed.

"I think it has to be a penalty because the accident was very clear. I didn’t go wide, and when I exited the corner, he went straight into me. Exiting the corner he was inside the kerb.

"Even when I saw him I tried to pick up the bike. But he didn’t care about turning, he just cares about not losing the position.

"These things can happen, but it’s a rider who is not competing in the whole championship, he put out all the effort of my team, not just me. For his irresponsibility we lose a good result for the image of the factory."

 

For his part, Baz - whose main programme in 2021 has been in MotoAmerica - described the contact with Bautista as a "racing incident".

He said: "Since yesterday me and Alvaro passed each other 20 times, every time super-close, Turn 1, every time closer.

"I didn’t expect him [to try to pass] at Turn 5. I braked very deep into Turn 5, I saw him at the last moment but I saw he went wide, I crossed back and we touched when we were side-by-side.

"For me it was a racing incident and I would say the same if I was on the other side. I want to apologise because it's not a nice way to end the battle and it would have been nice to battle until the chequered flag."

shares
comments
Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

Previous article

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed

13 h
2
MotoGP

Top Stories of 2015; #2: Accusations fly in Rossi vs Marquez feud

3
NASCAR Cup

Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

12 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

5
MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Latest news
Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash
WSBK

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

1 h
Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes
Video Inside
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

18 h
Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again
Video Inside
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

21 h
Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu
Video Inside
WSBK

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu

Oct 2, 2021
Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea

Oct 2, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes 00:46
World Superbike
17 h

WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again 05:04
World Superbike
20 h

WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea 00:52
World Superbike
Oct 2, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea

WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice at Portimao 00:46
World Superbike
Oct 2, 2021

WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice at Portimao

WSBK: Folger and Bonovo BMW to miss final two rounds 00:46
World Superbike
Oct 1, 2021

WSBK: Folger and Bonovo BMW to miss final two rounds

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Toyota's Miyata still targeting F1 superlicence this season
Super Formula

Toyota's Miyata still targeting F1 superlicence this season

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes Algarve
Video Inside
World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Loris Baz More from
Loris Baz
Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return Jerez
World Superbike

Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Other bike

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

Honda World Superbike Team More from
Honda World Superbike Team
Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista Barcelona
World Superbike

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista

Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda
World Superbike

Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda

Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK
Video Inside
World Superbike

Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK

Trending Today

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed

Top Stories of 2015; #2: Accusations fly in Rossi vs Marquez feud
MotoGP MotoGP

Top Stories of 2015; #2: Accusations fly in Rossi vs Marquez feud

Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

Latest news

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.