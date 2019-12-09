Chilean rider Scheib gets full-time WSBK ride

Scheib makes the step up to WSBK after winning this year's Spanish Superbike series, prior to which he spent two seasons in Superstock 1000 - finishing third overall in 2018.

He also made two WSBK outings in the final two rounds of the 2018 season in Argentina and Qatar, replacing Jordi Torres at MV Agusta and scoring a best finish of 13th.

Now the 24-year-old replaces Leandro Mercado, who switches to the new Motocorsa Ducati outfit for 2020, aboard Orelac's solo Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

"It is a dream come true, so much that I can hardly believe it," said Scheib.

"Being in WSBK in 2020 is something for which I have to thank both [team boss] Jose Calero and the entire Orelac Racing team, they believe in me and trust my talent.

"I am very excited about this adventure and I want to start as soon as possible. This will be a year without pressure, but clearly I have expectations. I want to start calmly but working hard in the pre-season.

"I don't know the layout of Phillip Island and I know that both there and in Qatar my rivals will be very strong, but when I get to Europe I will be able to show all my talent."

