Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win on last lap
World Superbike / Estoril Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats lap record for first pole of 2022

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea smashed the Estoril lap record to claim his first pole position of the 2022 World Superbike season, beating title rivals Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista in Saturday qualifying.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Estoril WSBK: Rea beats lap record for first pole of 2022
Listen to this article

Rea was quick out of the blocks in the 15-minute session, immediately lowering Razgatlioglu’s FP3 benchmark by two tenths with a time of 1m36.030s.

Reigning champion Razgatlioglu sat second behind Rea after the first runs on a 1m36.209s, while Bautista was a lowly seventh as the riders headed to the pits for a fresh set of tyres.

A major jump in pace was seen across the board in the final five minutes of qualifying, with Rea the biggest gainer as he found nearly seven tenths on his next flying lap to break the circuit record and cement his position at the top of the order.

Razgatlioglu tried his best to dethrone his Kawasaki rival and completed two flying laps in a bid to continue to his pole run in 2022. But the Yamaha rider had to settle for second, falling short of Rea's pole time of 1m35.346s by 0.091s.

Bautista was able to find a heap of time on his second run but could only qualify third on the factory Ducati, over six tenths down on Rea’s chart-topping time.

Scott Redding delivered the best qualifying performance of his short BMW stint to grab fourth on the grid, trailing Bautista - his replacement at Ducati - by just 0.016s.

Andrea Locatelli qualified a strong fifth on the second factory Yamaha, with Bautista’s teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi not far behind on the other works Ducati.

Honda rider Iker Lecuona provisionally sat third after the first runs but slipped to seventh at the end of the session, although he did beat the factory Kawasaki of Alex Lowes by a tenth of a second.

Eugene Laverty emerged as the top independent rider on his Bonovo BMW bike, edging out the Puccetti Kawasaki of Lucas Mahias as the two completed the top 10.

Qualifying 11th was Xavi Vierge on the second of the factory Hondas, while Laverty’s teammate Loris Baz finished 12th after running off track with just two minutes left on the clock.

Garrett Gerloff didn’t take part in qualifying and will sit out the remainder of the weekend following a major crash in third practice earlier on Saturday morning.

He joins BMW’s Michael van der Mark and Go Eleven Ducati rider Philipp Oettl on the list of riders forced out of the third round of the championship due to injuries.

Estoril WSBK - Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'35.346
2 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'35.437 0.091
3 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 1'35.963 0.617
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 1'35.979 0.633
5 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'36.198 0.852
6 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'36.236 0.890
7 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 1'36.433 1.087
8 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'36.538 1.192
9 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'36.659 1.313
10 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 1'36.674 1.328
11 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 1'36.747 1.401
12 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 1'36.755 1.409
13 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 1'36.980 1.634
14 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'37.015 1.669
15 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 1'37.105 1.759
16 17 Germany Marvin Fritz
Yamaha 1'37.124 1.778
17 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Ducati 1'37.521 2.175
18 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'37.775 2.429
19 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 1'37.867 2.521
20 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 1'38.065 2.719
21 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 1'38.436 3.090
22 52 Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 1'38.709 3.363
