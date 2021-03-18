The Go Eleven Ducati World Superbike team has revealed a new blue livery for the bike Chaz Davies will ride in the 2021 season.
Davies joins Go Eleven for the new campaign in a straight swap with Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who has taken over the Welshman's place at the factory Ducati squad alongside Scott Redding.
Now the satellite team has taken the wraps off a colour scheme that marks a major departure from its previous white, red and yellow design.
The distinctive new livery also features prominent branding for Italian telecoms company Aruba.it, which also sponsors the factory Ducati Panigale V4 Rs.
Bike of Chaz Davies, Team Go Eleven
Photo by: Go Eleven
Go Eleven goes into the new season hoping to add to the sole victory it scored at Aragon last year with Ruben Rinaldi, while Davies has expressed his optimism about continuing his strong late-2020 form with the help of factory Ducati support.