Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Qualifying 2 in
00 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Magny-Cours / Race report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea wins, BMWs wiped out at start

shares
comments
Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea wins, BMWs wiped out at start
By:

Jonathan Rea held off Loris Baz to win the opening World Superbike race of the weekend at Magny-Cours, as the leading BMWs were wiped out in a start crash.

Rea made the best getaway from the outside of the front row when the 21-lap race got underway at a wet Magny-Cours circuit on Saturday, dropping the BMWs of Tom Sykes and Eugene Laverty to second and third respectively.

GRT Yamaha rider Garrett Gerloff also tried to pass the BMW duo by making a lunge into Turn 1, but in doing so he hit Sykes' bike and sent him straight into the path of Laverty.

Both BMWs were eliminated from the race in the incident, while Gerloff held control of his Yamaha to slot into third behind race leader Rea and Alex Lowes.

On lap 2, both Gerloff and Ten Kate Yamaha’s Loris Baz cleared the second Kawasaki of Lowes and joined Rea in a three-way battle for the lead.

Baz took advantage of a wide moment for Gerloff to move up to second and then started hunting down Rea, while Gerloff positioned himself behind the leading duo in third.

On lap 5, Baz dived down the inside of Rea at the Adelaide hairpin, but Rea got a better exit out of the corner to retain the lead.

Two laps later, Gerloff suffered a major highside coming out of the Turn 6 kink and crashed out of the race, leaving Rea and Baz to battle it out for victory.

Baz initially stayed close to the tail of Rea’s Kawasaki, but Rea put the hammer down on lap 14, pulling 1.8s clear of the Frenchman.

He eventually won the race by a comfortable margin of 3.3s, scoring his 98th career win and putting himself one step closer to clinching his sixth world title.

Lowes couldn’t match the pace of the leading duo, but third place marked his first podium finish since his victory in Phillip Island back in February.

Chaz Davies was the top Ducati runner in fourth, but ahead of the battling duo of Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu and factory teammate Scott Redding.

Razgatlioglu was fighting with the Honda of Leon Haslam in the final stages of the race, which also allowed Redding - who trailed in 10th place at one point - to join the battle.

Haslam was leading the trio on the final lap when he suffered a highside in the wet conditions at Turn 12, allowing Redding and Razgatlioglu up to to fifth and sixth respectively.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was classified seventh on the Go Eleven Ducati, while the top 10 was completed by Xavi Fores on the Puccetti Kawasaki, Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark and Motocorsa Ducati’s Leandro Mercado.

With Haslam retiring from the race on the final lap, Alvara Bautista finished as the top Honda rider in 12th, 46s down on race winner Rea.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki
2 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 3.342
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 9.707
4 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 14.045
5 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 16.427
6 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 16.976
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 23.253
8 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 27.173
9 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 28.706
10 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Ducati 32.034
11 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 37.928
12 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 46.009
13 20 France Sylvain Barrier
Ducati 46.371
14 53 Valentin Debise
Kawasaki 1'39.992
15 34 Xavier Pinsach
Kawasaki
16 97 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati
17 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda
91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda
31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha
66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW
50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW
View full results
Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying

Previous article

Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Magny-Cours
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?

GM statement on magnesium manifold
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

GM statement on magnesium manifold

GM Racing - Corvette history at Le Mans
Le Mans Le Mans / News

GM Racing - Corvette history at Le Mans

IndyCar stewards respond to Rossi criticism over penalty
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar stewards respond to Rossi criticism over penalty

IndyCar’s Harvest GP double-header preview – facts, schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

IndyCar’s Harvest GP double-header preview – facts, schedule

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

Latest news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea wins, BMWs wiped out at start
WSBK World Superbike / Race report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea wins, BMWs wiped out at start

Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying

Magny-Cours WSBK: Gerloff outpaces Rea in wet Friday practice
WSBK World Superbike / Practice report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Gerloff outpaces Rea in wet Friday practice

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

2
Stock car

Bristol goes dirt!

3
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?

4
NASCAR Cup

GM statement on magnesium manifold

5
Le Mans

GM Racing - Corvette history at Le Mans

Latest news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea wins, BMWs wiped out at start
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea wins, BMWs wiped out at start

Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying

Magny-Cours WSBK: Gerloff outpaces Rea in wet Friday practice
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Gerloff outpaces Rea in wet Friday practice

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021
WSBK

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021

Davies: "I deserve better" than satellite Ducati ride
WSBK

Davies: "I deserve better" than satellite Ducati ride

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.