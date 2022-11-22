Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble
World Superbike / Phillip Island News

Razgatlioglu's season ends with "strange" lack of pace

Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu has described his lack of pace in the final World Superbike race of the season as "strange", as he capped off his title defence with a muted run to fourth at Phillip Island.

Jamie Klein
By:
Razgatlioglu's season ends with "strange" lack of pace
Listen to this article

Outgoing champion Razgatlioglu suffered his toughest weekend since September's Barcelona round in mixed conditions in Australia, as he finished second, second and fourth across the three races.

A slow pitstop to change from wet tyres to slicks cost him the chance of fighting Jonathan Rea in Saturday's opener, while Alvaro Bautista swept to victory in the Superpole race as the only rider to start on slicks on a drying track.

Read Also:

In the only fully dry race of the weekend on Sunday afternoon, Razgatlioglu trailed home a disappointing fourth behind not only title rivals Bautista and Rea but also the second Kawasaki of Alex Lowes.

The Turkish rider said he had been hoping to repass Lowes in a bid to salvage a podium finish before the red flags were shown on lap 18 of 22 following a crash involving Eugene Laverty and Xavi Fores.

"This weekend we didn’t start strongly like Mandalika," said Razgatlioglu. "We tried every session to find good grip, also the last race was very strange because after 10 laps I felt a big drop on the rear tyre.

"I saw Alex [come past], he pushed a lot, and he started spinning [the rear tyre] a lot. I say, I’ll pass him in the last two laps, but then the red flags came." 

 

On his choice of  tyre for the Superpole race, Razgatlioglu admitted his battle to beat Rea to second place in the riders' standings affected his decision to go with a wet front and rear intermediate.

He added he knew Bautista would likely come through to win the race once he saw the Ducati man was on slicks.

"For Alvaro it was a good gamble, because he is already world champion and the season is finished for him," said Razgatlioglu. "We have a little bit of stress because we are fighting for the second in the championship against Johnny.

"I saw he put the same tyre [wet front, inter rear] and we are just fighting with Johnny. I saw he was very slow in some corners, because the wet front tyre had no grip. 

"When Alvaro passed me, I say ‘oh well’, because I could see at the start of the race it was getting dry so I knew Alvaro would win the race. I am not surprised."

Second in the Superpole race ahead of Rea guaranteed Razgatlioglu second in the championship, which the 26-year-old said was his main goal at a track he considers among his weaker venues.

"Normally I am just fighting to win the championship, just this weekend I am thinking about second position in the championship," he said.

"In Mandalika, I aimed for three wins, and I did this. This weekend is not easy because Yamaha is not really strong at this track, but we just tried to finish second in the championship, and we did this."

 

shares
comments
Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble
Previous article

Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Pourchaire's Super Formula test plans called off
Super Formula

Pourchaire's Super Formula test plans called off

Tsuboi still ‘one step away’ from recovering past form
Super Formula

Tsuboi still ‘one step away’ from recovering past form

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Toprak Razgatlioglu More from
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Razgatlioglu: WSBK title hopes "finished" after Argentina crash Villicum
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu: WSBK title hopes "finished" after Argentina crash

Razgatlioglu: Better to be like Rea than MotoGP also-ran
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu: Better to be like Rea than MotoGP also-ran

Rea, Razgatlioglu unfazed by growing Bautista points gap Barcelona
World Superbike

Rea, Razgatlioglu unfazed by growing Bautista points gap

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
Razgatlioglu: I won’t use #1 again even if I defend title
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu: I won’t use #1 again even if I defend title

Rinaldi on Locatelli incident: "Some riders don't give a f***" Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Rinaldi on Locatelli incident: "Some riders don't give a f***"

In-form Razgatlioglu thinks WSBK summer break is too long Autodrom Most
World Superbike

In-form Razgatlioglu thinks WSBK summer break is too long

Latest news

Keselowski leads big NASCAR contingent in 2022 Snowball Derby
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keselowski leads big NASCAR contingent in 2022 Snowball Derby

Brad Keselowski leads an impressive lineup of NASCAR drivers who have entered this year’s 55th annual Snowball Derby.

George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"

George Russell says that the Abu Dhabi GP served as a reality check for the Mercedes Formula 1 team after the excitement of the previous week's one-two in Brazil.

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test

Fernando Alonso now feels “100-plus” per cent happy with his Aston Martin move for 2023 after completing his first Formula 1 test for the team in Abu Dhabi.

20 IndyCar races per year would be “sweet spot” says Frye
IndyCar IndyCar

20 IndyCar races per year would be “sweet spot” says Frye

After the IndyCar demonstration in Argentina “wildly exceeded expectations”, series president Jay Frye says he would like to add more venues to the schedule.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.