Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Autosport Awards
Topic

Autosport Awards

Main
Previous / Sebastian Vettel presented with Gregor Grant Award Next / Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards News

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year

Double Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has won Autosport’s 2022 International Racing Driver of the Year Award presented by Pirelli, following a fan vote.

Kevin Turner
By:
Listen to this article

The Red Bull star scored a record-breaking 15 wins from 22 races in 2022 and clinched his second world title with four rounds to go.

Autosport readers have voted Verstappen the best racing driver of 2022, ahead of main F1 rival Charles Leclerc, IndyCar champion Will Power and Formula E title winner Stoffel Vandoorne.

Verstappen’s victory was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

“Thank you to all the fans who voted for me for the second time in a row, coming alongside my second world title in a row,” Verstappen said in a video message

“After a tricky start to the year it was a real team effort to turn it around. All the hard work of the team, including some people sitting with you at the awards tonight, all deserve a big thank you. Have a good night and see you on the track in 2023.”

The award, which has been running since 1982, is open to professional racing drivers competing at international level. It is the second consecutive time Verstappen has taken the accolade.

Former winners include F1 world champions Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen and Sebastian Vettel, while the British drivers on the honours list are Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton.

Other categories decided by fan voting include British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, International Rally Driver of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards

shares
comments
Sebastian Vettel presented with Gregor Grant Award
Previous article

Sebastian Vettel presented with Gregor Grant Award
Next article

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Kevin Turner More from
Kevin Turner
Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Sebastian Vettel presented with Gregor Grant Award
Video Inside
Autosport Awards

Sebastian Vettel presented with Gregor Grant Award

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime
Formula 1

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

Latest news

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards
General General

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Roger Penske and Sebastian Vettel top the list of winners at the 35th Autosport Awards Gala celebrating talents from across motorsport.

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime
WEC WEC

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73
Formula 1 Formula 1

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73

Patrick Tambay, perhaps best known as the man who replaced Gilles Villeneuve at Scuderia Ferrari in 1982, has died at the age of 73.

Ferrari’s 2023 F1 engine is ‘the bomb’, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s 2023 F1 engine is ‘the bomb’, says Steiner

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has hinted that engine partner Ferrari has made major progress with its 2023 Formula 1 power unit, which he has cheekily praised as ‘the bomb.’

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.