Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

Chilton moves across to BTC Racing for 2020

shares
comments
Chilton moves across to BTC Racing for 2020
By:
Jan 10, 2020, 11:26 AM

BTCC racer Tom Chilton will partner Josh Cook at BTC Racing in 2020 at the wheel of a latest-specification Honda Civic Type R.

Chilton, 34, joins BTC after spending two seasons with Motorbase Performance in 2018-19, winning two races and finishing third in the championship in his first season with the team. The former WTCC racer placed 10th overall last year.

He joins the previously-announced Josh Cook for the 2020 campaign.

"The team did a sterling job last year," said Chilton of BTC Racing. "To have ended the season fourth overall and as independent runners-up in their first season running the FK8 chassis was an outstanding achievement. I can't wait to get testing underway.

"I have a great history with Honda, and I'm really looking forward to getting back into one again, and behind the wheel of the FK8 [Civic]. Josh [Cook] is a great driver, and I like having good teammates to push me.

"I'd like to think that with my years of experience I can bring something new to the team and help to push them on at the sharp end of the grid.

"BTC Racing is a relatively young team, but their attitude and performance caught my eye last year. I like their approach and professionalism.

"I'm optimistic about the future that we can build together, not just for this season, but hopefully for many years moving forward."

Joint team Principal Bert Taylor, who owns the operation alongside racer and businessman Steve Dudman, said: "Personally I couldn't be happier to have captured Tom. You only have to look back over his racing career to see what a true talent he is.

"Tom's signing is another part of our plan to push forward and challenge for the BTCC title in 2020. He brings a wealth of experience and talent to the team, and I have no doubt that his knowledge will help to develop the Civic further this season."

Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic

Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Related video

Next article
Blundell retires after "incredibly difficult" BTCC season

Previous article

Blundell retires after "incredibly difficult" BTCC season
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Author Matt James

BTCC Next session

Snetterton

Snetterton

26 Sep - 28 Sep

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR

2
IndyCar

Power sets fastest ever lap of Mid-Ohio

Latest news

Chilton moves across to BTC Racing for 2020
BTCC

Chilton moves across to BTC Racing for 2020

Blundell retires after "incredibly difficult" BTCC season
BTCC

Blundell retires after "incredibly difficult" BTCC season

Jordan stays in BTCC for 2020 with WSR BMW
BTCC

Jordan stays in BTCC for 2020 with WSR BMW

WSR BMW retains Oliphant alongside Turkington
BTCC

WSR BMW retains Oliphant alongside Turkington

Turkington stays at WSR BMW for 2020 BTCC season
BTCC

Turkington stays at WSR BMW for 2020 BTCC season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.