The Bend building $30 million dragway

The dragway will operate alongside the race and karting circuits already in operation at the South Aussie venue.

The dual-lane strip will run over a kilometre, with a quarter mile of racing length, full lighting for night events and auditorium-style terraced seating and spectator viewing mounds.

There will also be a 1000 square metre burnout pad and three hectares of paddock and staging area.

The Bend officials are predicting drag events will bring more than 120,000 people the gate annually, as well as generating $13 million of economic activity each year.

The South Australian government's Regional Growth Fund has pledged $2 million towards the construction of the strip.

“The Bend Motorsport Park is truly a world class motorsport facility," said The Bend managing director Dr Sam Shahin.

"We continue our unwavering commitment to Australian motorsport. If you love motorsport, there is no place like The Bend.

"This is motorsport’s holy land and I want every Australian to experience it."

The Bend opened in 2018.