Aberdein in line for Norisring Audi DTM drive

Aberdein impressed during his first season for customer Audi squad WRT this year, achieving three top-five finishes and ending up 10th in the standings - scoring more than three times the points of teammate Pietro Fittipaldi.

But the South African was left without a seat when WRT announced Formula 3 graduate Fabio Scherer and ex-IndyCar racer Ed Jones as its 2020 drivers.

Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass often spoke highly of Aberdein during the 2019 campaign and described him as a potential candidate for a factory Audi drive.

An opportunity to race full-time for Audi as early as 2020 appears to be impossible, however, as the Ingolstadt marque is set to retain all six of its current drivers: Frijns, Rene Rast, Loic Duval, Mike Rockenfeller, Nico Muller and Jamie Green.

Frijns is set to miss the Norisring weekend in July because it clashes with the New York Formula E round, and his contract with Audi customer team Virgin Racing takes priority.

Aberdein would appear to be the first option to replace the Dutchman that weekend as part of a potential deal to represent Audi in other championships in 2020, with the intention of promoting him to a full-time DTM drive in 2021.

WRT's other 2019 driver Fittipaldi has already confirmed he will leave the DTM in favour of a return to Super Formula with the B-Max/Motopark outfit.

Dragon FE racer Muller is another Audi driver affected by the Norisring/New York clash, but in the Swiss driver's case his DTM commitments take priority.