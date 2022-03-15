Tickets Subscribe
DTM News

Bortolotti targeting Lamborghini's first victory in the DTM

Factory Lamborghini Mirko Bortolotti has set his sights on the Italian marque’s first victory in the DTM this year, buoyed by his successful guest appearance in 2021.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Bortolotti targeting Lamborghini's first victory in the DTM
Listen to this article

Bortolotti was easily the most impressive driver among the seven wildcard entrants who made their DTM debuts last year, finishing on the podium in a third Lamborghini Huracan GT3 entered by T3 Motorsport at Assen.

The Italian driver's head-turning debut has earned him a full season drive in the DTM this year with works support from Lamborghini, as part of the Grasser Racing Team's four-car assault on the series.

Bortolotti, GRT and Lamborghini have been a potent partnership in the GT3 arena for several years, taking multiple class victories in classic races such as the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the overall Blancpain GT (now GT World Challenge Europe) title in 2017.

Now, the 32-year-old is aiming to replicate their success in the DTM in a bid to make Lamborghini only the second non-German manufacturer to win a race since the championship was revived in 2000.

"The goal is to build on what we've done in Assen last year," said Bortolotti. "It was clear that we showed some good potential, we showed that we can be up there fighting for the top positions. 

"We all know that it is super tough but it's great to have a challenge. Obviously, as a professional the goal is always trying to win and trying to fight for the title. 

"A lot of work is required behind and preparations have to be at a certain level. But I'm sure we have a good package, I'm sure we have a good race car, good team and a good combination of all ingredients that are needed to be successful at this level.

"But at the end of the day it's a long and tough season with many races and the details can make a difference.

"We will try to build on what we did in Assen. If I can take the first Lamborghini win? I hope so. I can't give you the answer, let's see during the season. But we will definitely try hard to make it happen."

GRT will have the biggest presence of any team in the DTM this year as it enters a total of four cars, with Bortolotti joined by silver-rated Rolf Ineichen, Formula 2 graduate Alessio Deledda and Clemens Schmid in the squad's line-up.

To enter the DTM, GRT has scrapped its existing programmes in ADAC GT Masters and the GTD category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, indicating a strong commitment to the series.

Bortolotti feels GRT stands to benefit from putting all its resources in the DTM, explaining how the same car behaves differently in each GT3 series due to variation in Balance of Performance rules.

"We've seen in the past that the boys are used to do a big programme with many different championships," he said.

"For sure they are ready for that but I think personally, the level is really really high this year and we have to focus 100% on the DTM. I think it's an advantage for the team to be focusing on that. 

"All the efforts they put into the DTM programme, starting from the preparations with the car, also with the testing, and obviously the race weekends. so it is definitely a positive thing.

"In DTM we are running different spec of tyres, so it's going to be a different BoP compared to other championships. 

"The car feels completely different even though it's the same car that you drive next weekend in another championship. 

"The way the weight handles, the way you drive, the way you need to prepare it to get 100% out in order to be 100% competitive is different. 

"It's not just plug and play. You cannot just go from one weekend to another and expect to be getting 100% potential out. So it is definitely a positive thing for GRT to focus on DTM only."

