Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Breaking news

Monza DTM test relocated due to coronavirus threat

shares
comments
Monza DTM test relocated due to coronavirus threat
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 4:24 PM

DTM organiser ITR has announced next month's planned pre-season test at Monza has been relocated as a result of the spread of the coronavirus in northern Italy.

The test was scheduled for March 16-18 at the Italian circuit, located in the north of Milan.

The coronavirus death toll in Italy has risen to 14 people, with over 500 infections detected.

As a safety precaution, ITR said the test will now take place at the Hockenheim circuit in Germany on March 16-19.

"It's become increasingly apparent that the spread and containment of the coronavirus is sadly affecting society in many different and deepening ways," said ITR managing director Marcel Mohaupt.

"With the safety and well-being of everyone at the forefront of our thinking, we took the decision to relocate our pre-season test to a different venue.

"We are extremely grateful to everyone at Monza and Hockenheim for their co-operation in this matter, and we look forward to visiting Italy in the summer for DTM's first-ever event at this legendary circuit."

The 2020 season is scheduled to race at Monza at the end of June, but ITR said there have been no changes to that plan as of yet.

Related video

Next article
Berger: Audi risks harming brand by quitting DTM

Previous article

Berger: Audi risks harming brand by quitting DTM

Next article

Audi set to expand DTM effort to nine cars

Audi set to expand DTM effort to nine cars
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Pablo Elizalde

DTM Next session

Zolder

Zolder

24 Apr - 26 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

1h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September due to coronavirus

3
IndyCar

IndyCar, IMS “absolutely focused” on the Indy 500

4
Super GT

Mugen reveals striking Red Bull Super GT livery

5
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020
DTM

Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020

DTM cancels pre-season test due to coronavirus
DTM

DTM cancels pre-season test due to coronavirus

Audi adds ninth DTM car for Habsburg
DTM

Audi adds ninth DTM car for Habsburg

Troubled DTM "didn't really evolve", says Mortara
DTM

Troubled DTM "didn't really evolve", says Mortara

Audi rejects Berger’s comments on Formula E
FE

Audi rejects Berger’s comments on Formula E

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.