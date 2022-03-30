Percat inks Audi Bathurst 12 Hour deal

Listen to this article

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver will team up with fellow South Australian Mark Rosser and reigning Gold Star winner Joey Mawson in the Pro-Am entry.

The Audi, owned by Rosser, will be prepped and run by Team BRM, which took Mawson to his S5000 crown last year.

It will be a first Bathurst 12 Hour appearance for the Adelaide-based squad.

"It's exciting to be driving with Mark Rosser, but also the whole team at BRM – I've got good history with the team with Porsche Carrera Cup," said Percat.

"When [team boss] Mark Rundle rang and asked if I be interested, and suggested I had a chat to Mark [Rosser] about driving his car, it was a pretty easy decision to be honest.

"The Audi's have always been quite strong at Bathurst and the best thing is there will be plenty of other Audis on the grid with some handy steerers. We know we'll have the tools to do the job.

"We'll be aiming for a clean weekend. For Mark it's cool to be driving his baby around there in an iconic event. It will be good to give him some advice, get up to speed and really enjoy the weekend."

For Mawson the event will mark his 12 Hour debut.

"It's been a dream of mine to race at the 12 Hour," he said.

"I've been there many times watching as a fan, so to be on the other side of the fence this time and racing at such an iconic track is something I'm very excited about.

"I'm looking forward to working with Mark and Nick to make sure we can all have a really strong weekend, the ingredients are in place for us to do just that.

"I have to say a massive thanks to Mark and the team for giving me this opportunity, I can't wait to work with them again and get stuck into the weekend."

Rosser, meanwhile, is confident the line-up can contend for victory under the revised Pro-Am rules in place this year.

"I'm really excited to be partnering with two amazing drivers for such a big event – especially since being a Pro-Am event this year, realistically it's my only chance ever of winning something so prestigious," he said.

"It's great to keep everything within the BRM family too, and being from South Australia, I have been a fan of Nick’s successful career.

"As a Bathurst [1000] winner and experienced steerer, he is a valuable asset to have on board with the team.

"Joey is such an exceptional talent – and even more importantly great guy – who just needs his lucky break to make it to the big league, and I’m confident he will hold his own against the best of the pro drivers in the field.

"I'm looking forward to learning as much as possible from them both so I can continue my development as a driver, and really have a red hot go at taking out the event."

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on May 13-15.