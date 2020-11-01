Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results
By:

Lewis Hamilton won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for Mercedes at Imola, round 13 of the Formula 1 World Championship, after vaulting from third to first in the pitstop cycle.

Mercedes sealed the 2020 constructors' championship with a 1-2 finish, despite a troubled race for poleman Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas led from the start, with Mercedes teammate Hamilton losing second to Max Verstappen's Red Bull on the charge to Turn 1.

Hamilton was unable to pass Verstappen, as Bottas pulled clear out front. Verstappen triggered the pitstop sequence, when he tried to undercut Bottas for the lead. That bid failed when Bottas pitted a lap later to cover him, but that opened the door to Hamilton overcutting them both.

He reeled off a sequence of fastest laps, and just when lapped traffic could have impacted his bid to extend a sufficient lead, Hamilton struck lucky with a Virtual Safety Car to recover Esteban Ocon's stranded Renault. He was able to pit under the VSC, which ensured him staying out front, rejoining well clear of Bottas – who was suffering floor damage on lap two – and Verstappen.

Read Also:

Bottas ran wide at Rivazza on Lap 42, allowing Verstappen to get a run on him and pass under braking for the first chicane.

With 12 laps to go, Verstappen flew off the road after a right-rear tyre failure approaching the Villeneuve chicane. That caused a safety car, during which George Russell crashed his Williams while warming his tyres on the run to Acqua Minerale.

Hamilton just missed the pit entry under the safety car, but was able to pit and rejoin ahead of Bottas at the second attempt, both now on fresh soft tyres. Sergio Perez gave up a podium place for Racing Point by also pitting for new rubber, allowing Renault's Daniel Ricciardo to grab third.

The safety car period ended with five laps remaining, with Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) and Perez passing Red Bull's Alex Albon, who then spun down to last place. On new tyres, Kvyat also passed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc around the outside at Piratella to grab fourth.

The McLarens of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris finished seventh and eighth, ahead of Kimi Raikkonen (who drove a long first stint in his Alfa Romeo) and teammate Antonio Giovinazzi.

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 63 1:28'32.430 2 26
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 63 1:28'38.213 5.783 2 18
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 63 1:28'46.750 8.537 1 15
4 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 63 1:28'47.571 0.821 2 12
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 63 1:28'51.541 3.970 1 10
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 63 1:28'52.082 0.541 2 8
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 63 1:28'52.660 0.578 2 6
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 63 1:28'53.561 0.901 2 4
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 63 1:28'54.654 1.093 1 2
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 63 1:28'58.828 4.174 1 1
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 63 1:28'59.565 0.737 1
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 63 1:29'00.883 1.318 2
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 63 1:29'01.593 0.710 3
14 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 63 1:29'05.365 3.772 2
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 63 1:29'29.714 24.349 2
United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 51 1
Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 50 1
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 47 2
France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 27 1
France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 8 1
View full results

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 63 1'15.484 234.121
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 63 1'15.902 0.418 0.418 232.831
3 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 63 1'16.177 0.693 0.275 231.991
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 62 1'17.552 2.068 1.375 227.878
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 44 1'17.637 2.153 0.085 227.628
6 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 62 1'17.666 2.182 0.029 227.543
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 44 1'17.767 2.283 0.101 227.248
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 63 1'18.069 2.585 0.302 226.368
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 49 1'18.084 2.600 0.015 226.325
10 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 63 1'18.088 2.604 0.004 226.313
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 62 1'18.118 2.634 0.030 226.226
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 62 1'18.173 2.689 0.055 226.067
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 46 1'18.360 2.876 0.187 225.528
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 37 1'18.719 3.235 0.359 224.499
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 61 1'18.794 3.310 0.075 224.286
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 43 1'18.811 3.327 0.017 224.237
17 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 45 1'18.822 3.338 0.011 224.206
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 45 1'19.273 3.789 0.451 222.930
19 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 22 1'19.606 4.122 0.333 221.998
20 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 5 1'20.403 4.919 0.797 219.797
View full results

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes M 33 H 22 S 14
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes M 22 H 32 S 15
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault S 17 H 49
4 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda S 19 H 37 S 15
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari S 17 H 50
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes M 27 H 24 S 12
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault S 20 M 34 S 14
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault S 16 M 40 S 13
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 48 S 15
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari S 10 M 53
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes M 34 H 29
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari M 39 H 12 S 12
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes M 1 H 28 M 24 S 11
14 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari M 9 H 41 S 13
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda S 17 H 45 S 6
United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes M 11 H 40
Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda M 21 H 32
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari M 27 H 20
France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault M 13 H 14
France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda S 11
View full results

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as it happened

The Emilia Romagna GP as it happened

Previous article

The Emilia Romagna GP as it happened

Next article

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton wins as Mercedes secures title

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton wins as Mercedes secures title
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Sub-event Race
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton wins as Mercedes secures title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton wins as Mercedes secures title

Alfa Romeo squad secures 2020 WTCR return
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo squad secures 2020 WTCR return

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation

Is Kyle Busch's win enough to keep the No. 18 team together?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Is Kyle Busch's win enough to keep the No. 18 team together?

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion
Moto2 Moto2 / Special feature

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

Russell gutted over "stupid mistake" behind safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell gutted over "stupid mistake" behind safety car

Perez says costly final pitstop "didn't make sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez says costly final pitstop "didn't make sense"

Hamilton hails Mercedes’ "unbelievable" seventh F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hails Mercedes’ "unbelievable" seventh F1 title

Bottas says he couldn't avoid Vettel's broken endplate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas says he couldn't avoid Vettel's broken endplate

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results

1h
2
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton wins as Mercedes secures title

1h
3
WTCR

Alfa Romeo squad secures 2020 WTCR return

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation

Latest news

Russell gutted over "stupid mistake" behind safety car
Formula 1

Russell gutted over "stupid mistake" behind safety car

Perez says costly final pitstop "didn't make sense"
Formula 1

Perez says costly final pitstop "didn't make sense"

Hamilton hails Mercedes’ "unbelievable" seventh F1 title
Formula 1

Hamilton hails Mercedes’ "unbelievable" seventh F1 title

Bottas says he couldn't avoid Vettel's broken endplate
Formula 1

Bottas says he couldn't avoid Vettel's broken endplate

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton wins as Mercedes secures title
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton wins as Mercedes secures title

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments 01:56
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.