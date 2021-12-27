Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Perez: Verstappen has made me raise my level in F1 Next / Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive
Formula 1 News

Mazepin gives himself 4 out of 5 for sticking through first F1 season

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Nikita Mazepin rates his rookie Formula 1 season a four out of five for sticking through the hardship of what he labelled as some "really tough" moments.

Mazepin gives himself 4 out of 5 for sticking through first F1 season

The Russian made his debut with the Haas team after having finished the 2020 Formula 2 season in fifth position, with a 14th-place finish in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix his best result of the year in F1.

With the Haas proving the slowest car of the F1 field all season long, Mazepin struggled at the back of the grid, most of the time fighting solely against teammate Mick Schumacher.

Mazepin admits that while he is prouder of how he pushed through a difficult year, he could have done a better job adapting to the demands of the sport.

"I finished school four years ago and that's the last time I was receiving marks and I don't really miss it so much," Mazepin said.

"I never think that you should get a five because five is excellence [as in Russian school marks are from 2 to 5], and I don't know what excellence is. Today it might be excellent but tomorrow I realise I can do something more.

"So four is the maximum I can give myself. So I guess four for sticking through it because the times were really tough this year at certain points.

"Probably a three for adaptation, because that's hasn't been my strong point and I keep improving on it."

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1, Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1, Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mazepin's rookie season featured several mistakes throughout the year, including a crash at the start of the Bahrain GP that he admits was one of the lowest points of the campaign.

"I used a few different cars this year, so certainly when I used the cars that I have found difficult or heavy, it was the lower moments," he said, referring to having had to use a heavier chassis in several races this year.

"Then I also made some mistakes like in the Bahrain race and some other events when I didn't feel like I performed well or I tried too hard and then ultimately lost my lap time like in Brazil, when I believe that we had a chance outqualifying Williams or going into Q2.

"That was definitely the low moments, but the high moments is a... many races. I had a good race in Silverstone, in Brazil and Mexico."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Perez: Verstappen has made me raise my level in F1
Previous article

Perez: Verstappen has made me raise my level in F1
Next article

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive
Load comments
Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Honda: Too much mutual respect led to McLaren communications issues
Formula 1

Honda: Too much mutual respect led to McLaren communications issues

Sainz relieved 2021 F1 title battle had "good outcome" on track Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Sainz relieved 2021 F1 title battle had "good outcome" on track

Alonso downplays role in 2022 Alpine F1 car development
Formula 1

Alonso downplays role in 2022 Alpine F1 car development

Latest news

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive

Mazepin gives himself 4 out of 5 for sticking through first F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin gives himself 4 out of 5 for sticking through first F1 season

Perez: Verstappen has made me raise my level in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Verstappen has made me raise my level in F1

‘We got quite crazy with it’: Inside Formula 1’s driver chess club
Formula 1 Formula 1

‘We got quite crazy with it’: Inside Formula 1’s driver chess club

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive Prime

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive

Antonio Giovinazzi's Formula 1 career has reached a crossroads as the Italian heads out of the Alfa Romeo exit door for Formula E. While disappointed to have lost his drive to Guanyu Zhou after what he believes was his best of the three years he spent with the team, he's mostly glad to have reached the hallowed F1 grid at all...

Formula 1
16m
The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Prime

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Direxiv’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid for 2008 looked to have big-money backing, big-name associations and a plan to give Lewis Hamilton his big break. But shrouded in mystery, it all fell apart, leaving those who were slated to be involved in the project bemused

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2021
How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Heading into 2021, it was clear that there was going to be little to choose between the three ‘A’ teams: Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alpine. Despite not having the best car, it was the French outfit that prevailed with its well-balanced driver pairing making up the shortfall

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival Prime

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival

With a long career encompassing engineering and management roles with the likes of BMW, Porsche, Sauber, Ford and Volkswagen, Jost Capito knows better than most what it takes to build a successful organisation in the automotive and motorsport worlds. Now, as MARK GALLAGHER discovers, Capito is applying his vast experience to a major rebuild of the Williams Formula 1 team…

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The five best race drives of F1 2021 Prime

The five best race drives of F1 2021

The dramatic 2021 Formula 1 season was all about two drivers duelling for the most fiercely-contested championship in many years, but they weren't the only ones to produce standout performances in the 22-race campaign. We pick out five of the best grand prix race drives this season

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Prime

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other.

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Prime

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.