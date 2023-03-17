Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice
Max Verstappen grabbed the fastest time in Formula 1's second practice session ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, beating Fernando Alonso by two tenths of a second.
Following FP1 before sundown, FP2 was run at nightfall in more representative conditions for qualifying and the race, the temperature floating around 26 degrees Celsius for the start of the session.
Lance Stroll kicked off proceedings on the medium tyre with a 1m32.293s, but this was quickly felled by Carlos Sainz's 1m31.080s as the cars flooded the circuit at the top of the session.
The Spaniard held the top of the timing boards for the opening five minutes, fending off Alonso's 1m31.392s, but Sainz was soon overturned by Verstappen.
Once the Dutchman had logged a 1m30.801s, Stroll looked to be in with a chance of eclipsing his lap time after a sterling opening sector, but his Aston Martin team-mate Alonso prevailed with a 1m30.612s.
Sergio Perez then intervened and posted a 1m30.428s to bring the pace down, but Verstappen's riposte was nearly 0.4s clear of his Red Bull team-mate. This put the reigning champion back in control for the end of the session's first quarter, with Verstappen raising the bar with a 1m29.952s.
Once the early choices of medium and hard tyres were shed following the opening 20 minutes of laps, soft tyre running subsequently began in earnest as Alonso sought to topple Verstappen's current headliner.
But his 1m29.985s on the first soft-tyre run in anger was just a smidgen shy, and Perez's 1m29.902s on the same soft compound was enough to place the Mexican on top of the order.
Verstappen waited until later to do his own lap on softs, crossing the line at the half-hour mark with a 1m29.603s to put nearly 0.3s over Perez, but still had to withstand a later challenge from Alonso, who logged a 1m29.811s in another soft-shod effort.
With the times set, the teams focused on their longer run plans for the final part of the session, effectively cementing another practice-headlining session for Verstappen, with Alonso and Perez figuring behind him.
Despite his ominous pace, Verstappen had grievances and complained that his "downshifts were really bad", particularly at the final corner, finding latency in the switch between gears during his longer runs towards the end of the session.
Esteban Ocon was fourth fastest, quickest of those unable to transcend the 90-second barrier - his 1m30.039s just 0.03s clear of George Russell's effort for fifth.
Pierre Gasly ensured both Alpines factored in the top six with his 1m30.100s, one hundredth of a second faster than Stroll.
Nico Hulkenberg took his Haas into eighth on the timing board, despite being branded a "joke" by Charles Leclerc, who had an early run-in with the German through the final corner and found him moving slowly on the apex.
Leclerc was ninth quickest, with Sainz completing the top 10 as Ferrari struggled for pace, having placed seventh and 11th in the earlier practice session.
The top 11 was covered by just a second, with Lewis Hamilton 0.996s shy of Verstappen's ultimate pace on softs, as Lando Norris was a further tenth behind his countryman.
Yuki Tsunoda beat Alex Albon to 13th, although the Williams driver's best time was set on the medium compound of Pirelli tyres.
Nyck de Vries, who was 17th quickest, was shown the black and white flag for crossing the white line on the entry to the pitlane - and late on endured a near miss through Turn 1 with Hamilton and had to take evasive action.
The Mercedes driver was exiting the pits as de Vries was passing through the first corner, and on finding the Briton on the outside line out of Turn 2 the Frieslander had to pull right to avoid contact.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|1'29.603
|2
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|1'29.811
|0.208
|3
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|26
|1'29.902
|0.299
|4
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|1'30.039
|0.436
|5
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|1'30.070
|0.467
|6
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Renault
|28
|1'30.100
|0.497
|7
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|27
|1'30.110
|0.507
|8
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|1'30.181
|0.578
|9
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|28
|1'30.341
|0.738
|10
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|29
|1'30.592
|0.989
|11
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|1'30.599
|0.996
|12
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|27
|1'30.721
|1.118
|13
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|30
|1'30.776
|1.173
|14
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|1'30.810
|1.207
|15
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|25
|1'30.820
|1.217
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|27
|1'30.837
|1.234
|17
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|29
|1'30.921
|1.318
|18
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|1'30.959
|1.356
|19
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|1'30.964
|1.361
|20
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|30
|1'31.052
|1.449
F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens
Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain
