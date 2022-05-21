Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Video

How Schumacher scored his first Ferrari F1 win - 1996 Spanish GP

Michael Schumacher’s remarkable career at Ferrari encompassed 72 grands prix wins and five Formula 1 drivers’ titles.

Listen to this article

Things didn’t look that promising, however, when he first joined the famous Italian team in 1996. Only a drive of wet-weather virtuosity got him off the mark when Ferrari was outgunned by Williams.

In the latest of Motorsport.com's 'Short View Back to the Past' series, Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner looks at Schumacher’s brilliant drive in the 1996 Spanish GP.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

 

