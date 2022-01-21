Tickets Subscribe
Piastri wins second Brabham award
FIA F2 News

ART completes 2022 F2 line-up with Mercedes F1 junior Vesti

By:

Mercedes Formula 1 junior Frederik Vesti will step up to Formula 2 for 2022, completing ART's line-up as the Dane partners second-year driver Theo Pourchaire.

Vesti joined ART for his sophomore FIA Formula 3 campaign last year, replicating the fourth-place finish he had secured in his maiden F3 season with Prema - albeit with two fewer wins at the French squad.

Having won the feature race at the Red Bull Ring last year Vesti had hoped to contend for the F3 title, but was outclassed by eventual winner Dennis Hauger and Trident pair Jack Doohan and Clement Novalak.

Vesti linked up with ART in the post-season F2 test at Abu Dhabi, managing a high watermark of ninth in the first day's afternoon session.

"To sign my FIA Formula 2 contract with ART Grand Prix is a big thing for me," said Vesti. "We worked incredibly hard in F3 last season and to continue the progress into Formula 2 together is important for my next step.

"Now it is crucial to understand all the small details of Formula 2 to achieve the maximum in 2022.

"Testing in Abu Dhabi went really well, and I learned a lot of new things. I can't wait to be in the car for the first test in Bahrain!

"I want to thank ART Grand Prix for this great opportunity and for believing in me."

Race winner Frederik Vesti, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Prior to joining the FIA F3 field, Vesti scorched to the Formula Regional European Championship title in 2019, winning 13 races with Prema to earn a call-up to its F3 squad.

Vesti had previously raced for Van Amersfoort Racing in ADAC Formula 4, dovetailing that with a partial Danish F4 campaign in which he finished second overall.

ART becomes the eighth F2 team to complete its 2022 line-up, with just Charouz, Trident and Campos yet to confirm their vacant seats.

Newcomers Van Amersfoort recently unveiled the signing of Amaury Cordeel to its F2 squad, partnering Jake Hughes at the team, while Hitech also announced the signing of Marcus Armstrong this week to partner Red Bull junior Juri Vips.

Campos has currently yet to sign a partner for Ralph Boschung, who remains at the squad in 2022 following his best F2 campaign thus far last year. Trident only has rookie Calan Williams signed up for 2022 and Charouz has an undeclared seat alongside ex-Euroformula Open driver Cem Bolukbasi.

