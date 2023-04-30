Subscribe
FIA F2 / Baku Race report

F2 Baku: Bearman does the double from pole

Oliver Bearman has done the double in Baku, taking a commanding win from pole in Sunday’s Formula 2 feature race.

Megan White
The Prema driver held the lead off the line and despite briefly dropping behind Theo Pourchaire on lap three, recaptured the front spot on the following tour.

From there, it was a straightforward cruise to victory for the Ferrari Academy driver to take his second win of the weekend.

Enzo Fittipaldi finished second for his first podium with Rodin Carlin, having passed Pourchaire just five laps from the end around the outside of Turn 3, with the ART driver completing the rostrum and taking the championship lead.

An uncharacteristically sedate feature race saw the order remain much the same around the first lap, with the only big mover Victor Martins, climbing to fifth having lined up eighth for ART.

Pourchaire, who started third, took second from Fittipaldi the following lap on the run down to Turn 3 with the help of DRS, before capturing the lead from Bearman down to Turn 1 at the beginning of lap three.

It wasn’t to last though, as Bearman regained the lead the following time round by replicating Pourchaire’s move.

He quickly built a gap over one second to the Frenchman before pitstops began on lap six, with team-mate Frederik Vesti the first to stop.

The leading pair pitted on lap eight, with Bearman retaining the advantage ahead of Pourchaire and Fittipaldi.

The only pause in action came on lap 10, with a virtual safety car deployed after Brad Benavides ended up in the barriers while trying to escape the Turn 14 run off in his PHM Racing by Charouz car.

As the field pitted for medium tyres, the only two drivers left yet to pit were Isack Hadjar, who inherited the lead for Hitech, and DAMS’ Ayumu Iwasa, who held the championship lead entering the weekend.

Racing resumed on lap 11, with Vesti clearing Dennis Hauger for eighth the following tour having suffered from an early stop, eventually making it past Kush Maini on the run down to Turn 1 two laps later for seventh.

MP Motorsport’s Jehan Daruvala almost ended up in the Turn 1 barriers after running wide on lap 14, emerging into 13th and receiving a 10-second penalty for rejoining unsafely and causing Zane Maloney (Rodin Carlin) to take avoiding action.

Heading into the closing stages, Fittipaldi made it past Pourchaire around the outside of Turn 3 to take second, with Hadjar finally pitting from the lead and emerging in eighth.

Iwasa was the last to pit just three laps from the end, emerging into 14th and leaving Bearman clear to cruise home for victory 2.3s ahead of Fittipaldi with Pourchaire in third.

Martins took fourth for ART, but was disqualified for a technical infringement after a post-race inspection found that the floor fins of his car were 3.4mm below the reference plane.

This promoted Vesti to fourth and Maini to fifth for Campos. Hauger was promoted to sixth, with Hadjar, Richard Verschoor (Van Amersfoort Racing), Jak Crawford and Arthur Leclerc (DAMS) completing the top 10.

Pourchaire now leads the standings with 65 points, five clear of Vesti, with previous leader Iwasa dropping to third ahead of Bearman and Maini.

F2 returns in Imola from 19-21 May.

F2 Baku - Feature race results

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Rodin Carlin 2.315
3 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 2.607
4 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 3.811
5 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 15.223
6 India Kush Maini
Spain Campos Racing 15.792
7 Norway Dennis Hauger
Netherlands MP Motorsport 17.301
8 France Isack Hadjar
Hitech Pulse-Eight 19.576
9 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 26.869
10 United States Jak Crawford
Hitech Pulse-Eight 27.541
11 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
France DAMS 29.695
12 Barbados Zane Maloney
Rodin Carlin 30.390
13 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 32.806
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 39.092
15 India Jehan Daruvala
Netherlands MP Motorsport 39.243
16 Australia Jack Doohan
Invicta Virtuosi Racing 40.007
17 France Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 40.017
18 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 42.023
19 Israel Roy Nissany
PHM Racing by Charouz 53.202
20 Belgium Amaury Cordeel
Invicta Virtuosi Racing 57.858
21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 1'01.267
United States Brad Benavides
PHM Racing by Charouz
