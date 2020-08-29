Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Race in
19 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
05 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Race 1 in
01 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
07 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win

shares
comments
Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win
By:

Formula 2 driver Nikita Mazepin is under investigation for a parc ferme incident that followed a five-second penalty for running Yuki Tsunoda wide during their battle for the lead.

Hitech GP driver Mazepin crossed the line ahead, only to be penalised for the incident on the penultimate lap when early race leader Tsunoda, who had dropped behind Mazepin after a slow pitstop, attempted to pass on the outside of the Les Combes right-hander at the end of the Kemmel Straight.

The penalty demoted Mazepin to second in the classification, and as he entered parc ferme, he punted the second-place board with enough force that it jumped in the direction of the celebrating Tsunoda.

It came after Mazepin was demoted from third on the road in the Barcelona feature race to 13th after a five-second penalty for not complying with correct rejoin procedure at Turn 1.  

Speaking to Sky TV before the latest investigation was disclosed, a dejected Mazepin said: "You can go two ways about it.

"You can say yes, it happened and that's the only way I can do it.

"But I am going to be honest, I'm getting a little bit annoyed with it because it seems like there's two types of racing going on, on-track and off-track.

"I have finished third last weekend [in Spain] and I finished first this weekend. No-one can take it away from me.

"I have stayed on my racing line and used exactly the same bit of the track like I used every other lap.

"I didn't see a reason to move out of it because I was in front and I'm entitled to use the track that I want to by the rules.

"If the stewards keep going like this there's going to be no racing on track."

Mazepin will also be investigated separately for an unsafe release after narrowly avoiding the Trident mechanics as he exited his pitbox on lap 10 of 25.

Read Also:

Following his first feature race victory of the season, Tsunoda meanwhile paid tribute to the late Anthoine Hubert, who was killed in an F2 crash at Spa last year.

The Carlin driver said: "This is one for Anthoine Hubert. I always push every lap to Nikita to take P1, like Anthoine, he always pushed every lap.

"I just tried to drive like Anthoine and I think the end makes the result.

"Maybe I couldn't win the battle in the race but this is the result and I'm really happy for that."

Spa F2: Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty

Previous article

Spa F2: Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Nikita Mazepin
Teams HitechGP
Author James Newbold

Trending Today

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Grandview Speedway Results
Stock car Stock car / News

Grandview Speedway Results

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #41 -- John Mulligan
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #41 -- John Mulligan

IMSA reveals revised Balance of Performance process
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA reveals revised Balance of Performance process

Chad McQueen medical update 2006-01-09
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

Chad McQueen medical update 2006-01-09

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Special feature

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

Latest news

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win

Spa F2: Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Spa F2: Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Spa F2: Tsunoda beats Mazepin for second pole of 2020
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Spa F2: Tsunoda beats Mazepin for second pole of 2020

Trending

1
FIA F2

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win

1h
2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Stock car

Grandview Speedway Results

5
NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #41 -- John Mulligan

Latest news

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win
F2

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win

Spa F2: Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty
F2

Spa F2: Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Spa F2: Tsunoda beats Mazepin for second pole of 2020
F2

Spa F2: Tsunoda beats Mazepin for second pole of 2020

Spa F2: Shwartzman leads Tsunoda in practice
F2

Spa F2: Shwartzman leads Tsunoda in practice

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.