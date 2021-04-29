Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent
Formula E News

Vancouver City votes in favour of 2022 Formula E race

By:

Vancouver City Council has voted in favour of partnering the Canadian promoter of Formula E to host a race in July 2022 to “support recovery of the gutted tourism sector”.

Vancouver City votes in favour of 2022 Formula E race

The proposed venue is the False Creek region that borders downturn Vancouver and would mark a first Formula E race in Canada since the 2016-17 season finale Montreal double-header.

On Wednesday night, the city council voted 9-1 - with Mayor Kennedy Stewart absent - in favour of partnering the Montreal-based One Stop Strategy Group, also involved in the launch of the 2019 Bern E-Prix in Switzerland.

The motion submitted to the city council read: “affirming support for a Formula E world championship event including a conference focusing on climate change and sustainability, musical and cultural event and the Canadian round of an electric vehicle race.”

It continued: “The City of Vancouver has been approached by OSS Group, a private Canadian promoter of the Formula E World Championship, to host a two-day Creative Business Conference focused on climate and sustainability, two music concerts, and a one-day electric vehicle race in False Creek in July 2022, that would generate significant economic benefit to the city and support recovery of the gutted tourism sector.”

Felix Rosenqvist, Mahindra Racing

Felix Rosenqvist, Mahindra Racing

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

The council has also proposed directing staff to work with the OSS Group.

Formula E chief executive officer Jamie Reigle, based in Hong Kong, flew to Vancouver direct from the 2021 season-opening Diriyah E-Prix double-header at the end of February.

OSS Group has been working on the bid for the past two years and reportedly hoping to agree a three-year deal for the race.

Further details include the capacity to house 56,000 spectators and plans to host a “celebrity race”.

According to Canadian publication Daily Hive, the proposed circuit layout has been approved by city staff.

Matthew Carter, chief executive officer of OSS Group, said: “We were approached by Formula E to look for a city to host a race in Canada.

“We decided Vancouver was the best fit. What we’re offering is much more than just a Formula E race. 

"The three components with the business conference, the concerts, and the race is very unique.

“It’s a unique concept even to Formula E, and it’s a model we hope to showcase in Vancouver and to prove that the concept works. 

"And then maybe, I’m hoping that this will become the jewel, Formula E’s crown, and they’ll take this business model to other cities around the world. 

"It’s very much a different proposition to a normal Formula E race.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

Previous article

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
Formula 1

Rivals believe Aston has no grounds to dispute aero rules

3h
3
WEC

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

3h
4
NASCAR

Cajon Speedway race results

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR announces 2021 All-Star Race format

13h
Latest news
Vancouver City votes in favour of 2022 Formula E race
Formula E

Vancouver City votes in favour of 2022 Formula E race

38m
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime
Formula E

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

Apr 27, 2021
FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race
Video Inside
Formula E

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race

Apr 25, 2021
Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"
Formula E

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"

Apr 25, 2021
Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead
Video Inside
Formula E

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead

Apr 25, 2021
Latest videos
Formula E faces image problems after Valencia E-Prix retirement farce 07:06
Formula E
Apr 27, 2021

Formula E faces image problems after Valencia E-Prix retirement farce

Close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race 01:12
Formula E
Apr 26, 2021

Close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race

Formula E: Dennis wins in Valenica 00:48
Formula E
Apr 25, 2021

Formula E: Dennis wins in Valenica

Formula E: Dennis on pole at Valencia for race 2 00:30
Formula E
Apr 25, 2021

Formula E: Dennis on pole at Valencia for race 2

Jaguar Racing | Race Week VLOG | Valencia E-Prix 04:31
Formula E
Apr 25, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Race Week VLOG | Valencia E-Prix

More from
Matt Kew
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Valencia E-Prix I Prime
Formula E

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race Valencia E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW Valencia E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Rivals believe Aston has no grounds to dispute aero rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rivals believe Aston has no grounds to dispute aero rules

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime
WEC WEC

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

Cajon Speedway race results
NASCAR NASCAR

Cajon Speedway race results

NASCAR announces 2021 All-Star Race format
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR announces 2021 All-Star Race format

Homestead: GM Racing - Monte Carlo retires
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Homestead: GM Racing - Monte Carlo retires

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"

IRL: Persistence Pays for Lee Kunzman
IndyCar IndyCar

IRL: Persistence Pays for Lee Kunzman

Latest news

Vancouver City votes in favour of 2022 Formula E race
Formula E Formula E

Vancouver City votes in favour of 2022 Formula E race

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime
Formula E Formula E

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"
Formula E Formula E

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.