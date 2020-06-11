Tony Parker named starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Le Mans 24 Virtual / Press release

Tony Parker named starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

shares
comments
Tony Parker named starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Jun 11, 2020, 2:18 PM

Former pro basketball player and motorsport enthusiast Tony Parker has been named as the official starter for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual which takes place this weekend (13/14 th June).

The event brings together the world's best professional drivers and sim racers for 24 hours of virtual racing around the legendary French track.

Selected six times for NBA All-Star games, the four-time NBA champion and French team captain showed his passion for the 24 Hours of Le Mans while visiting the event in 2019 and, both during his career and today in everyday life, personifies the true meaning of 'champion'.

As someone who has played all over the world, and who is well known for his community spirit and philanthropy, Parker is the perfect personality to fulfil this role.

Read Also:

Parker will make the world-famous call to the drivers to start their 'engines', and then wave the French national flag to signal the start of a unique, star-studded and likely action-packed 24 hours of entertainment!

Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com will stream the entire event as well as providing full coverage of all the action and updates across the Motorsport Network's websites and social media accounts.

Commentators will guide viewers through the event from a studio in Paris, with a multitude of guest experts contributing their knowledge and opinions throughout.

 

Next article
Final Virtual GP grid down to five F1 drivers

Previous article

Final Virtual GP grid down to five F1 drivers
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Event Le Mans 24 Virtual

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz will need to cope with Ferrari 'anxiety' - Barrichello

40m
2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Pennzoil part ways in 2004

Latest videos

Virtual ROC Teaser 00:41
Esports

Virtual ROC Teaser

Live: Griiip G1 Virtual Series - Round 5 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Griiip G1 Virtual Series - Round 5

W Series Esports League Teaser 00:33
Esports

W Series Esports League Teaser

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 6 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 6

eNHPL Race Breakdown: Talladega Superspeedway 02:07
Esports

eNHPL Race Breakdown: Talladega Superspeedway

Latest news

Tony Parker named starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports

Tony Parker named starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Final Virtual GP grid down to five F1 drivers
Esports

Final Virtual GP grid down to five F1 drivers

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale

Vandoorne, Solberg among first names for Virtual Race of Champions
Esports

Vandoorne, Solberg among first names for Virtual Race of Champions

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.