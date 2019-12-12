Top events
Previous
General / Breaking news

Michelin North America appoints new director of motorsports

shares
comments
Michelin North America appoints new director of motorsports
By:
Dec 12, 2019, 10:14 PM

Tony Menard will replace the retiring Chris Baker as director of motorsport from Jan. 1, 2020.

Matthieu Bonardel, global director for Michelin Group’s motorsports division, paid tribute to Baker who joined the brand in 1982 and took up his current position eight years ago.

“Chris has played a vital role in the growth and success of our motorsports program, both for BFGoodrich and Michelin in North America,” said Bonardel. “His passion and understanding for motorsport fueled growth in the organization and established credibility in the market.

“Chris’s leadership propelled the Group, which experienced tremendous success with race wins, and advanced the way the brands leveraged our motorsports participation to benefit the overall business.”

Baker directed the expansion of Michelin’s involvement in IMSA as the official tire of IMSA and BFGoodrich Tires’ partnership with SCORE International Racing as the official tire of SCORE.

Said Baker: “I am incredibly grateful to Michelin for the opportunities and support throughout my career, and to all the folks that I have worked with and continue to work with. I want to thank all the teams, partners, officials and fans who have made our relationships so successful and are essential to the brands’ successes.

“I look forward to witnessing the continued success of our motorsports programs under Tony’s leadership, as well as the contributions of the Michelin Motorsport North America staff and volunteers, who are completely dedicated and invested in representing our brands in competition.”

His replacement, Menard, has served in several positions during his 30-year Michelin career, most recently as global business leader in the passenger-vehicle category, following an assignment in which he led the marketing function in East Asia.

Ménard has worked closely with the North American motorsports team since early July in preparation for the transition, while he and his family relocated to Greenville, S.C., where the company’s North America operations are based. 

