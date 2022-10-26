Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint

Listen to this article

No details about Martin’s exact race programme for 2023 were announced, but options could range from the final vacant seat in BMW’s line-up for the Rolex 24 at Daytona to any of the marque’s factory-supported entries in GT3 championships such as the DTM.

The announcement marks a homecoming of sorts for the Belgian driver, who enjoyed a successful tenure with BMW from 2013-17, the highlight of which was an overall victory at the Spa 24 Hours in ‘15.

Martin also finished runner-up at the Nurburgring 24 Hours twice in ‘13 and ‘15, and narrowly lost out on a class victory in the Daytona enduro between those two years.

He was also a part of BMW’s factory programme in the DTM for much of his time with the Bavarian marque, scoring three wins and 10 podium finishes during his four seasons in the category.

The 36-year-old said he is “really excited about the new challenge and to come back to BMW after five years," before adding: "It will be great to see a lot of people I know again, a lot of people I have worked with.

“To be able to be there and work there again is amazing. I am looking forward to the future and the coming projects.”

Maxime Martin, BMW Team RBM, BMW M4 DTM Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Martin’s switch to Aston in 2018 yielded a memorable class win at the Le Mans 24 Hours two years later during the British marque’s final campaign in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

He spent the 2022 season competing for the Heart of Racing Aston Martin team in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, taking part in the GTD Pro class at Daytona and Sebring before stepping down to the Pro-Am GT division for the remaining events.

Martin’s appointment bolsters an already strong line-up of BMW factory drivers in 2023, which will be boosted further by the arrival of three-time DTM champion Rene Rast from Audi.

BMW has already named Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Nick Yelloly as its four full-season drivers for its assault on IMSA’s GTP class in 2023 with the M Hybrid V8, but one seat still remains available for the championship’s blue riband event at the Daytona International Speedway.

“Welcome back, Maxime Martin,” said Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport. “Maxime is one of the most versatile drivers in international motor racing.

"He is fast, talented, works hard, and comes with an incredible wealth of experience of both sprint and endurance racing.

"His many successes speak for themselves. Maxime is also a great guy, and it is excellent to have him back in our BMW M Motorsport family. We are looking forward to continuing our joint success story in the coming season.”