Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 in first practice

Listen to this article

The 90-minute session was interrupted by two red flags, but the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05’s progress appeared almost serene, as Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque turned 44 laps to set the pace by a commanding margin.

Taylor’s 1min14.400sec lap of the 2.238-mile course was 0.681sec faster than the best effort by Oliver Jarvis in Meyer Shank Racing’s similar Acura.

Meanwhile Tristan Vautier was almost a second behind in the fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, the JDC-Miller MotorSports machine. He was 0.2sec faster than Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani.

The Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillacs were fifth and sixth, although Renger van der Zande in the #01 car had a dramatic looking off-course excursion at Turn 5 that mowed down a WeatherTech signboard at the side of the track. He had to pit for replacement bodywork.

In LMP2, Louis Deletraz topped the speed charts for Tower Motorsports, almost half a second up on Juan Pablo Montoya’s best in the DragonSpeed car, while Era Motorsport’s Ryan Dalziel and Jonathan Bomarito of PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports were third and fourth.

As usual variety of manufacturers marked the GTD Pro / GTD rankings, with Jack Hawksworth eventually emerging on top in the GTD Pro Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3 with a 1m23.961sec effort. His nearest rival was WeatherTech Racing’s returnee Daniel Juncadella second in the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Robby Foley was quickest GTD-class driver in the Turner Motorsports BMW M4 GT3, less than a tenth faster than Jan Heylen’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Second practice is scheduled for 8.55am local (Pacific) time tomorrow.

Practice results: