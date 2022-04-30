Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Laguna Seca Practice report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 in first practice

Ricky Taylor set a brilliant flying lap in opening practice for this weekend’s fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca to lead the Prototype field.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
The 90-minute session was interrupted by two red flags, but the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05’s progress appeared almost serene, as Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque turned 44 laps to set the pace by a commanding margin.

Taylor’s 1min14.400sec lap of the 2.238-mile course was 0.681sec faster than the best effort by Oliver Jarvis in Meyer Shank Racing’s similar Acura.

Meanwhile Tristan Vautier was almost a second behind in the fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, the JDC-Miller MotorSports machine. He was 0.2sec faster than Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani.

The Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillacs were fifth and sixth, although Renger van der Zande in the #01 car had a dramatic looking off-course excursion at Turn 5 that mowed down a WeatherTech signboard at the side of the track. He had to pit for replacement bodywork.

In LMP2, Louis Deletraz topped the speed charts for Tower Motorsports, almost half a second up on Juan Pablo Montoya’s best in the DragonSpeed car, while Era Motorsport’s Ryan Dalziel and Jonathan Bomarito of PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports were third and fourth.

As usual variety of manufacturers marked the GTD Pro / GTD rankings, with Jack Hawksworth eventually emerging on top in the GTD Pro Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3 with a 1m23.961sec effort. His nearest rival was WeatherTech Racing’s returnee Daniel Juncadella second in the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Robby Foley was quickest GTD-class driver in the Turner Motorsports BMW M4 GT3, less than a tenth faster than Jan Heylen’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Second practice is scheduled for 8.55am local (Pacific) time tomorrow.

Practice results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 1'14.400
2 60 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
DPi Acura DPi 1'15.081 0.681
3 5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'15.331 0.931
4 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'15.524 1.124
5 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'15.624 1.224
6 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'16.064 1.664
7 8 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'16.316 1.916
8 81 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'16.798 2.398
9 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'16.824 2.424
10 11 United States Steven Thomas
United States Jonathan Bomarito
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'16.865 2.465
11 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'18.575 4.175
12 52 United States Josh Pierson
United States Patrick Kelly
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'18.657 4.257
13 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'23.961 9.561
14 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'24.171 9.771
15 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'24.235 9.835
16 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'24.301 9.901
17 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'24.330 9.930
18 9 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'24.433 10.033
19 39 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'24.470 10.070
20 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'24.489 10.089
21 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 1'24.531 10.131
22 70 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'24.561 10.161
23 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'24.612 10.212
24 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'24.639 10.239
25 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'24.714 10.314
26 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'24.826 10.426
27 42 Marco Holzer
United States Jaden Conwright
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'24.842 10.442
28 28 United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'24.889 10.489
29 32 Germany Dirk Muller
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'25.125 10.725
30 99 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'25.197 10.797
31 51 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'25.367 10.967
32 34 Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'26.141 11.741
View full results

 

