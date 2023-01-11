Risi reveals unchanged Rolex 24 line-up in new Ferrari 296

Listen to this article

Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra drove to Michelin Endurance Cup success in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship last year with two runner-up finishes, a seventh and a ninth in the GTD Pro-class Risi-run Ferrari 488, in the car’s final season.

In the Rolex 24 Hours, they were accompanied by fellow Ferrari factory drivers James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi who went on to win the World Endurance Championship’s GTE title, and this Anglo-Italian partnership will return this month to complete a formidable quartet for the competition debut of the Ferrari 296 GT3.

The 296 replaces the 3.9-liter V8 twin-turbo 488, and is powered instead by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, but unlike the roadgoing 296 GTB and GTS models, the GT3 does not include the plug-in hybrid unit. It is one inch less in height and its wheelbase is two inches shorter than that of its predecessor.

The Houston, Texas-based Risi Competizione team will be making its 22nd start in the legendary 24-hour race at Daytona, and has competed with Ferrari models since its start in 1998. The team’s inaugural year featured a Ferrari 333SP in the WSC class. Its GT racing successes, starting in 2003, includes competition with the Ferrari 360, 430, 458 and most recently 488.

The team has yet to confirm whether it will defend its IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup title by competing at the 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans.