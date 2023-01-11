Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Next / Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Risi reveals unchanged Rolex 24 line-up in new Ferrari 296

Risi Competizione will return to Daytona for the 61st Rolex 24 Hours with the same line-up with which it finished runner-up in the 2022 edition.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Risi reveals unchanged Rolex 24 line-up in new Ferrari 296
Listen to this article

Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra drove to Michelin Endurance Cup success in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship last year with two runner-up finishes, a seventh and a ninth in the GTD Pro-class Risi-run Ferrari 488, in the car’s final season.

In the Rolex 24 Hours, they were accompanied by fellow Ferrari factory drivers James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi who went on to win the World Endurance Championship’s GTE title, and this Anglo-Italian partnership will return this month to complete a formidable quartet for the competition debut of the Ferrari 296 GT3.

The 296 replaces the 3.9-liter V8 twin-turbo 488, and is powered instead by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, but unlike the roadgoing 296 GTB and GTS models, the GT3 does not include the plug-in hybrid unit. It is one inch less in height and its wheelbase is two inches shorter than that of its predecessor.

The Houston, Texas-based Risi Competizione team will be making its 22nd start in the legendary 24-hour race at Daytona, and has competed with Ferrari models since its start in 1998. The team’s inaugural year featured a Ferrari 333SP in the WSC class. Its GT racing successes, starting in 2003, includes competition with the Ferrari 360, 430, 458 and most recently 488.

The team has yet to confirm whether it will defend its IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup title by competing at the 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans.

shares
comments
Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Previous article

Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Next article

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Cadillac sportscar program unaffected by Andretti F1 plans Roar Before The 24
IMSA

Cadillac sportscar program unaffected by Andretti F1 plans

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Risi Competizione More from
Risi Competizione
Risi announces Petit Le Mans entry, Calado returns Road Atlanta
IMSA

Risi announces Petit Le Mans entry, Calado returns

Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after second at The Glen Watkins Glen
IMSA

Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after second at The Glen

Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours Watkins Glen
IMSA

Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Latest news

Cadillac sportscar program unaffected by Andretti F1 plans
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac sportscar program unaffected by Andretti F1 plans

Cadillac’s global VP Rory Harvey says the marque’s intention to enter Formula 1 with Andretti Global will not detract from its programs in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.

American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule
ARCA ARCA

American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule

American actor Frankie Muniz is no stranger to racing but he’s venturing into fulltime competition in a stock car series for the first time in 2023.

Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"

There seemed a lot of questions about the extent of Jimmie Johnson’s involvement in his new NASCAR Cup Series team ownership role but many of them have been answered this week.

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype
WEC WEC

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi is on course to test new employer BMW’s LMDh prototype.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.