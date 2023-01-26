Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours Practice report

Rolex 24: Westbrook’s Ganassi Cadillac tops second practice

Richard Westbrook ensured Cadillac’s new V-LMDh snagged top spot in second practice for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rolex 24: Westbrook’s Ganassi Cadillac tops second practice
Listen to this article

GTP

With an hour to go, Westbrook and Scott Dixon held the top two spots in the #02 and #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-LMDh entries ahead of the third Caddy of Jack Aitken and Action Express Racing.

Good news was that the Porsche 963s were both in action in this session, Matthieu Jaminet in the #6 car a hair ahead of the #7 of Matt Campbell, who in turn was one-thousandth faster than Brendon Hartley’s best effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06.

Nick Yelloly had set a representative time, too, with a best lap 0.726sec from top spot in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 that had missed most of the morning session. The final red flag (caused by a dead LMP3 car) ate into the GTP/GTD Pro-only part of the session, but eight of the cars hit the track. The one that did not was the #24 BMW which ran only nine laps in the session, due to it having a faulty fire extinguisher.

Renger van der Zande trimmed his deficit to teammate Westbrook’s pacesetting time to 0.242sec, which looked like he had done enough to earn second fastest, but then Louis Deletraz in the Wayne Taylor Acura snipped 0.04sec from that time.

Pipo Derani in the AXR Caddy improved his time to also draw within 0.28sec of Westbrook’s 1min35.185sec.

Nasr and Jaminet ensured the Porsches were within 0.4sec of top spot, while Colin Braun was half a second down in the polesitting MSR Acura, while Yelloly was 0.726sec away.

LMP2

Nicolas Lapierre worked down to a 1min38.615sec, a satisfying 0.7ec ahead of Matthieu Vaxiviere in the AF Corse, who was around a tenth swifter than Scott Huffaker and Job van Uitert in the TDS Racing machines.

Van Uitert cut the deficit to Lapierre down to 0.42sec before handing off the #35 to Josh Pierson, while Christian Rasmussen slotted the Era Motorsport entry into third ahead of Huffaker.

Francesco Pizzi shunted the Proton Competition car just before the 45min mark in the LMP2’s session, bringing out the second red flag, 10mins after the first.

LMP3

The Riley Motorsports Ligier of Glenn van Berlo was the early pacesetter, 0.15sec faster than Lars Kern’s best effort in the #13 Duqueine of AWA, and Antonio Serravalle of FastMD Racing.

Till Bechtolsheimer caused the first red flag when his JDC Miller Duqueine stopped at Turn 2, and Orey Fidani caused another one when he took over the AWA car whose best time now belonged to Matthew Bell.

Sadly, as the action resumed, Nolan Siegel brought the Sean Creech Motorsport to a halt at Turn 6, leaking fluids, bringing out the red once more. However, it wasn’t before Nico Varrone managed to sling the second AWA car into second, three tenths behind Fraga, and mere hundredths ahead of teammate Bell.

GTD Pro and GTD

Kerong Li’s #42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan incurred right-front damage in an impact with the tires at Turn 7 after one hour, obliging him to limp it back to the pits. It was a particularly sorry situation because Jaden Conwright had gotten the car up into third in GTD pro-am, fourth in GTD overall.

Mikael Grenier was the fastest of the GTD drivers after the one-hour mark, wheeling the Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 in 1min46.282sec, 0.136sec ahead of Ryan Briscoe in the Racers Edge/WTR/AA Acura NSX. Daniel Juncadella was a further 0.2sec down in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, which was leading the GTD Pro category.

When the green flew after Li’s shunt, Kenny Habul jumped the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes into third fastest GTD runner, while just before the GTD portion of the session ended, Jules Gounon improved the GTD Pro WeatherTech Racing Mercedes’ time to 0.12sec behind Grenier’s best in the GTD Korthoff car.

Second through fifth fastest in GTD Pro were only ninth through twelfth of the GT3 machineray, Alex Riberas second in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage just ahead of Jordan Taylor in the Corvette C8.R.

Third practice, a 1hr45min session, begins at 7.15pm local (Eastern) time.

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Free Practice 2 results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'35.185
2 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
GTP Acura ARX-06 1'35.423 0.238
3 01 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon
GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'35.427 0.242
4 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken
GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'35.465 0.280
5 7 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen
GTP Porsche 963 1'35.542 0.357
6 6 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron
GTP Porsche 963 1'35.564 0.379
7 60 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud
GTP Acura ARX-06 1'35.692 0.507
8 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
United States Colton Herta
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'35.911 0.726
9 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'38.127 2.942
10 52 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
France Nicolas Lapierre
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.615 3.430
11 35 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.036 3.851
12 18 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.044 3.859
13 11 Thomas Steven
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.056 3.871
14 88 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.314 4.129
15 04 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Matt McMurry
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.448 4.263
16 51 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Austin Cindric
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.705 4.520
17 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Italy Raffaele Marciello
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.899 4.714
18 55 United States Fred Poordad
Italy Francesco Pizzi
Australia James Allen
Italy Gianmaria Bruni
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'40.503 5.318
19 8 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'41.062 5.877
20 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'42.491 7.306
21 17 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
United States Thomas Merrill
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'42.799 7.614
22 13 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
Germany Moritz Kranz
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'42.856 7.671
23 87 Japan Yu Kanamaru
Canada James Vance
Serravalle Antonio
United States Nicholas Boulle
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'42.860 7.675
24 33 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Nolan Siegel
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.033 7.848
25 85 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
United States Luca Mars
United States Mason Filippi
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'43.742 8.557
26 38 John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Australia Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'44.780 9.595
27 43 Sebastian Alvarez
Singapore Danial Frost
United States James French
Guilherme de
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'46.122 10.937
28 32 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'46.282 11.097
29 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel
GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 1'46.400 11.215
30 93 Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Australia Ryan Briscoe
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'46.418 11.233
31 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Luca Stolz
Germany Fabian Schiller
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'46.642 11.457
32 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'46.704 11.519
33 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Denmark Nicki Thiim
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'46.715 11.530
34 70 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
Germany Marvin Kirchhofer
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'46.751 11.566
35 78 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Benja Hites
Italy Marco Mapelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'46.869 11.684
36 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
David Pittard
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'46.871 11.686
37 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'46.937 11.752
38 64 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.039 11.854
39 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Mike Conway
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'47.057 11.872
40 12 United States Aaron Telitz
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'47.097 11.912
41 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.246 12.061
42 66 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'47.439 12.254
43 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'47.527 12.342
44 19 Italy Raffaele Giammaria
France Franck Perera
Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'47.570 12.385
45 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessandro Balzan
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 1'47.586 12.401
46 63 Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean
GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'47.705 12.520
47 95 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States John Edwards
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 1'47.854 12.669
48 62 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 1'48.126 12.941
49 21 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 1'48.257 13.072
50 77 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
Max Root
France Kevin Estre
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.275 13.090
51 96 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'48.353 13.168
52 83 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'48.354 13.169
53 023 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
Italy Andrea Bertolini
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 1'48.396 13.211
54 80 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.467 13.282
55 53 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Trenton Estep
Denmark Jan Magnussen
United States Jason Hart
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.539 13.354
56 9 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.577 13.392
57 92 David Brule
United States Alec Udell
United States Andrew Davis
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.601 13.416
58 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Norway Dennis Olsen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.663 13.478
59 91 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.696 13.511
60 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Dakota Dickerson
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'49.188 14.003
61 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Austria Lucas Auer
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3
