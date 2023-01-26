Rolex 24: Westbrook’s Ganassi Cadillac tops second practice
Richard Westbrook ensured Cadillac’s new V-LMDh snagged top spot in second practice for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
GTP
With an hour to go, Westbrook and Scott Dixon held the top two spots in the #02 and #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-LMDh entries ahead of the third Caddy of Jack Aitken and Action Express Racing.
Good news was that the Porsche 963s were both in action in this session, Matthieu Jaminet in the #6 car a hair ahead of the #7 of Matt Campbell, who in turn was one-thousandth faster than Brendon Hartley’s best effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06.
Nick Yelloly had set a representative time, too, with a best lap 0.726sec from top spot in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 that had missed most of the morning session. The final red flag (caused by a dead LMP3 car) ate into the GTP/GTD Pro-only part of the session, but eight of the cars hit the track. The one that did not was the #24 BMW which ran only nine laps in the session, due to it having a faulty fire extinguisher.
Renger van der Zande trimmed his deficit to teammate Westbrook’s pacesetting time to 0.242sec, which looked like he had done enough to earn second fastest, but then Louis Deletraz in the Wayne Taylor Acura snipped 0.04sec from that time.
Pipo Derani in the AXR Caddy improved his time to also draw within 0.28sec of Westbrook’s 1min35.185sec.
Nasr and Jaminet ensured the Porsches were within 0.4sec of top spot, while Colin Braun was half a second down in the polesitting MSR Acura, while Yelloly was 0.726sec away.
LMP2
Nicolas Lapierre worked down to a 1min38.615sec, a satisfying 0.7ec ahead of Matthieu Vaxiviere in the AF Corse, who was around a tenth swifter than Scott Huffaker and Job van Uitert in the TDS Racing machines.
Van Uitert cut the deficit to Lapierre down to 0.42sec before handing off the #35 to Josh Pierson, while Christian Rasmussen slotted the Era Motorsport entry into third ahead of Huffaker.
Francesco Pizzi shunted the Proton Competition car just before the 45min mark in the LMP2’s session, bringing out the second red flag, 10mins after the first.
LMP3
The Riley Motorsports Ligier of Glenn van Berlo was the early pacesetter, 0.15sec faster than Lars Kern’s best effort in the #13 Duqueine of AWA, and Antonio Serravalle of FastMD Racing.
Till Bechtolsheimer caused the first red flag when his JDC Miller Duqueine stopped at Turn 2, and Orey Fidani caused another one when he took over the AWA car whose best time now belonged to Matthew Bell.
Sadly, as the action resumed, Nolan Siegel brought the Sean Creech Motorsport to a halt at Turn 6, leaking fluids, bringing out the red once more. However, it wasn’t before Nico Varrone managed to sling the second AWA car into second, three tenths behind Fraga, and mere hundredths ahead of teammate Bell.
GTD Pro and GTD
Kerong Li’s #42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan incurred right-front damage in an impact with the tires at Turn 7 after one hour, obliging him to limp it back to the pits. It was a particularly sorry situation because Jaden Conwright had gotten the car up into third in GTD pro-am, fourth in GTD overall.
Mikael Grenier was the fastest of the GTD drivers after the one-hour mark, wheeling the Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 in 1min46.282sec, 0.136sec ahead of Ryan Briscoe in the Racers Edge/WTR/AA Acura NSX. Daniel Juncadella was a further 0.2sec down in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, which was leading the GTD Pro category.
When the green flew after Li’s shunt, Kenny Habul jumped the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes into third fastest GTD runner, while just before the GTD portion of the session ended, Jules Gounon improved the GTD Pro WeatherTech Racing Mercedes’ time to 0.12sec behind Grenier’s best in the GTD Korthoff car.
Second through fifth fastest in GTD Pro were only ninth through twelfth of the GT3 machineray, Alex Riberas second in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage just ahead of Jordan Taylor in the Corvette C8.R.
Third practice, a 1hr45min session, begins at 7.15pm local (Eastern) time.
Rolex 24 at Daytona - Free Practice 2 results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|02
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'35.185
|2
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'35.423
|0.238
|3
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'35.427
|0.242
|4
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'35.465
|0.280
|5
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'35.542
|0.357
|6
|6
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'35.564
|0.379
|7
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'35.692
|0.507
|8
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'35.911
|0.726
|9
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'38.127
|2.942
|10
|52
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
Nicolas Lapierre
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.615
|3.430
|11
|35
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
Job Van Uitert
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.036
|3.851
|12
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
Oliver Jarvis
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.044
|3.859
|13
|11
|
Thomas Steven
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Rinus van Kalmthout
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.056
|3.871
|14
|88
|
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Nicklas Nielsen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.314
|4.129
|15
|04
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Matt McMurry
Esteban Gutierrez
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.448
|4.263
|16
|51
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Austin Cindric
Pietro Fittipaldi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.705
|4.520
|17
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
Raffaele Marciello
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.899
|4.714
|18
|55
|
Fred Poordad
Francesco Pizzi
James Allen
Gianmaria Bruni
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'40.503
|5.318
|19
|8
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'41.062
|5.877
|20
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'42.491
|7.306
|21
|17
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
Thomas Merrill
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'42.799
|7.614
|22
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
Moritz Kranz
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'42.856
|7.671
|23
|87
|
Yu Kanamaru
James Vance
Serravalle Antonio
Nicholas Boulle
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'42.860
|7.675
|24
|33
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Nolan Siegel
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'43.033
|7.848
|25
|85
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Luca Mars
Mason Filippi
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'43.742
|8.557
|26
|38
|
John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'44.780
|9.595
|27
|43
|
Sebastian Alvarez
Danial Frost
James French
Guilherme de
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'46.122
|10.937
|28
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'46.282
|11.097
|29
|79
|
Cooper MacNeil
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'46.400
|11.215
|30
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
Ryan Briscoe
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'46.418
|11.233
|31
|75
|
Kenny Habul
Luca Stolz
Fabian Schiller
Axcil Jefferies
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'46.642
|11.457
|32
|42
|
Don Yount
Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'46.704
|11.519
|33
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Nicki Thiim
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'46.715
|11.530
|34
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
Marvin Kirchhofer
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1'46.751
|11.566
|35
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benja Hites
Marco Mapelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'46.869
|11.684
|36
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'46.871
|11.686
|37
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|1'46.937
|11.752
|38
|64
|
Ted Giovanis
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
Owen Trinkler
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.039
|11.854
|39
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Mike Conway
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'47.057
|11.872
|40
|12
|
Aaron Telitz
Frankie Montecalvo
Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'47.097
|11.912
|41
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
Darren Turner
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.246
|12.061
|42
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'47.439
|12.254
|43
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Maxime Martin
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'47.527
|12.342
|44
|19
|
Raffaele Giammaria
Franck Perera
Claudio Schiavoni
Rolf Ineichen
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'47.570
|12.385
|45
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'47.586
|12.401
|46
|63
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Mirko Bortolotti
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'47.705
|12.520
|47
|95
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Bruno Spengler
John Edwards
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'47.854
|12.669
|48
|62
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'48.126
|12.941
|49
|21
|
Mann Simon
Luis Perez Companc
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'48.257
|13.072
|50
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Max Root
Kevin Estre
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.275
|13.090
|51
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'48.353
|13.168
|52
|83
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'48.354
|13.169
|53
|023
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Andrea Bertolini
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'48.396
|13.211
|54
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
Harry Tincknell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.467
|13.282
|55
|53
|
Mark Kvamme
Trenton Estep
Jan Magnussen
Jason Hart
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.539
|13.354
|56
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.577
|13.392
|57
|92
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Andrew Davis
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.601
|13.416
|58
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
Dennis Olsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.663
|13.478
|59
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.696
|13.511
|60
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Dakota Dickerson
Rasmus Lindh
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'49.188
|14.003
|61
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Lucas Auer
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|View full results
Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 NASCAR bid
Sandbagging in Daytona a ‘waste of time’ for Rolex 24 GTP cars – Westbrook
Latest news
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Renger van der Zande produced fastest lap for Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac in the new GTP class’s final systems check before tomorrow’s 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
It wasn’t that long ago Chase Briscoe was just hoping to secure a fulltime ride in the NASCAR Cup Series and he could soon be the veteran driver at one of the sport’s top organizations.
WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
The FIA World Endurance Championship has admitted that it is examining alternatives to Sebring for the US round of the series from 2024.
Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
Ricky Taylor has zero worries over the pace of the new Acura ARX-06, but believes the new GTP cars will encounter several sensor issues over the course of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars
