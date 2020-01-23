Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Rolex 24: Taylor’s Acura leads Mazdas in FP2

shares
comments
Rolex 24: Taylor’s Acura leads Mazdas in FP2
By:
Jan 23, 2020, 7:36 PM

Despite completing just two flying laps, Ricky Taylor topped second practice for the first race of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Taylor’s #7 Acura ARX-05 lapped the 3.56-mile course in 1min34.904sec which left him 0.215sec clear of Oliver Jarvis’ best effort in the #77 Mazda RT24-P, with Harry Tincknell third in the second Mazda a further 0.3sec in arrears.

Ryan Briscoe’s best effort in the top Cadillac, the Wayne Taylor Racing entry, left him fourth ahead of the Filipe Albuquerque’s Action Express Racing Caddy, and the similar JDC Miller MotorSports cars of Matheus Leist and Loic Duval.

Team Penske focused on practicing driver changes and scrubbing in tires, and while Taylor topped the times, the #6 sister car set no representative lap times.

Ben Hanley led LMP2 for DragonSpeed with a time 2.5sec off Taylor’s best but 0.9sec better than the best effort of David Heinemeier Hansson, second quickest in the Tower Motorsport by Starworks entry.

The two Porsche 911 RSRs again topped GT Le Mans thanks to Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while the two new Corvette C8.Rs of Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner were third and fourth. Alessandro Pier Guidi in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 split the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M8s.

Robby Foley is continuing the strong form he showed in 2019 for Turner Motorsports, his BMW M6 leading GT Daytona ahead of Zacharie Robichon in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, Franck Perera’s #11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan and the similar Lambo of Bryan Sellers of Paul Miller Racing.

However, both the #11 Grasser car and the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage will be held on pitlane for 5mins during their qualifying session as penalty for rejoining the race track after the GTD practice period had ended.

Qualifying begins at 4.15pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval mph
1 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Alexander Rossi 		DPi Acura DPi 9 1'34.904     135.042
2 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 23 1'35.119 0.215 0.215 134.736
3 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		DPi Mazda DPi 25 1'35.430 0.526 0.311 134.297
4 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Japan Kamui Kobayashi 		DPi Cadillac DPi 22 1'35.467 0.563 0.037 134.245
5 31 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		DPi Cadillac DPi 28 1'35.522 0.618 0.055 134.168
6 85 Colombia Juan Piedrahita
Brazil Matheus Leist
United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 28 1'35.843 0.939 0.321 133.719
7 5 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Loic Duval
Portugal Joao Barbosa 		DPi Cadillac DPi 24 1'36.157 1.253 0.314 133.282
8 81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Sweden Henrik Hedman
United States Colin Braun
United Kingdom Harrison Newey 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'37.418 2.514 1.261 131.557
9 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Canada John Farano
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'38.371 3.467 0.953 130.282
10 52 United States Ben Keating
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Nicholas Boulle
France Gabriel Aubry 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'38.578 3.674 0.207 130.009
11 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson
United States Kyle Masson
United States Don Yount 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 30 1'38.663 3.759 0.085 129.897
12 18 United States Kyle Tilley
Dwight Merriman
United States Ryan Lewis
France Nicolas Minassian 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 10 1'39.308 4.404 0.645 129.053
13 912 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
New Zealand Earl Bamber
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 24 1'42.508 7.604 3.200 125.024
14 911 Australia Matt Campbell
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 22 1'43.150 8.246 0.642 124.246
15 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 19 1'43.410 8.506 0.260 123.934
16 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 20 1'43.477 8.573 0.067 123.854
17 24 United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Australia Chaz Mostert
Finland Jesse Krohn 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 24 1'44.204 9.300 0.727 122.990
18 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 25 1'44.639 9.735 0.435 122.478
19 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 22 1'44.780 9.876 0.141 122.313
20 96 United States Robby Foley
Germany Jens Klingmann
United States Bill Auberlen
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 27 1'45.921 11.017 1.141 120.996
21 9 Norway Dennis Olsen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern
France Patrick Pilet 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 27 1'46.093 11.189 0.172 120.800
22 11 United States Richard Heistand
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 35 1'46.503 11.599 0.410 120.335
23 48 United States Madison Snow
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 28 1'46.725 11.821 0.222 120.084
24 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
United States Jeff Westphal
Italy Alessandro Balzan 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 27 1'46.785 11.881 0.060 120.017
25 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Trent Hindman
United States A.J. Allmendinger 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 22 1'46.819 11.915 0.034 119.979
26 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
United States Anthony Imperato
Austria Klaus Bachler 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 31 1'46.917 12.013 0.098 119.869
27 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 31 1'46.926 12.022 0.009 119.859
28 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Japan Shinya Michimi
France Jules Gounon 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 19 1'46.986 12.082 0.060 119.791
29 88 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Canada Daniel Morad
Belgium Dries Vanthoor 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 32 1'47.031 12.127 0.045 119.741
30 98 Portugal Pedro Lamy
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Austria Mathias Lauda
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 29 1'47.087 12.183 0.056 119.678
31 74 United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Ben Keating
United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 22 1'47.136 12.232 0.049 119.624
32 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Italy Marco Mapelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 23 1'47.410 12.506 0.274 119.318
33 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
Eric Lux
United States Mark Kvamme
Jonathan Hoggard 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 32 1'47.671 12.767 0.261 119.029
34 19 Denmark Christina Nielsen
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Switzerland Rahel Frey 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 30 1'47.774 12.870 0.103 118.916
35 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Canada Roman De Angelis
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 27 1'47.909 13.005 0.135 118.767
36 6 United States Dane Cameron
France Simon Pagenaud
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 7        
37 14 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Kyle Busch 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2        
38 54 United States Tim Pappas
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Germany Sven Muller
United States Trenton Estep 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 0  

 

Related video

Next article
Rolex 24: Montoya’s Acura tops wet opening practice

Previous article

Rolex 24: Montoya’s Acura tops wet opening practice
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author David Malsher-Lopez

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Qualifying Starts in
00 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
37 Seconds

Trending

1
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

2
NASCAR Cup

General Motors to build new tech center to support racing teams

3
World Superbike

Haslam tops first day of WSBK test on new Honda

4
World Superbike

Bautista denies he left Ducati over money

5
Vintage

Tribute to Rodger Ward

Latest videos

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days 01:21
IMSA

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Latest news

Rolex 24: Taylor’s Acura leads Mazdas in FP2
IMSA

Rolex 24: Taylor’s Acura leads Mazdas in FP2

Rolex 24: Montoya’s Acura tops wet opening practice
IMSA

Rolex 24: Montoya’s Acura tops wet opening practice

Calderon "shocked" by first taste of sportscars
IMSA

Calderon "shocked" by first taste of sportscars

Cadillac racers sure they can defend marque’s Rolex 24 legacy
IMSA

Cadillac racers sure they can defend marque’s Rolex 24 legacy

Brumos Collection opens, includes Porsche 917 from Le Mans movie
Misc

Brumos Collection opens, includes Porsche 917 from Le Mans movie

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.