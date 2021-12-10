Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Laguna Seca to be resurfaced in 2022
IMSA News

Sorensen joins Corvette in second car for Rolex 24 at Daytona

By:

Two-time FIA World Endurance Championship title winner Marco Sorensen will join Corvette Racing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opener next month.

Sorensen joins Corvette in second car for Rolex 24 at Daytona

The Dane, who won GTE Pro with Aston Martin in the WEC in 2016 and 2019/20, will drive the additional Chevrolet Corvette C8.R the team has now confirmed will take part in the Florida enduro on January 29-30.

He will share the car entered in the new GT Daytona Pro class with Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner, who will then switch to the WEC after the IMSA curtain-raiser.

Sorensen is taking the place of Alexander Sims, the third driver for the long races in the Tandy/Milner Corvette since last year, while the Briton is on duty for Mahindra at the clashing Diriyah Formula E round in Saudi Arabia.

The full-season IMSA entry from the Pratt & Miller-run Chevrolet factory team will be driven by Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor, with Nicky Catsburg joining for endurance events.

Sorensen said: "It’s a great opportunity for me personally to be with this team and try to achieve together the result that everyone is wanting – that’s of course winning!

"I love the mentality of Corvette Racing: it has a great car and, from what I know, there are some really great people with whom I will team up.

"Corvette Racing has always been a standout team to me because of the way it goes racing."

Sorensen's only previous Daytona came in 2017 at the wheel of an Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 entered by the factory squad in the GTD class.

He has has been on the books at the Aston Martin Racing squad since 2015 and is expected to remain as part of its roster in 2022.

An exchange of drivers between AMR and Corvette Racing, one of its arch-rivals at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2005-2019, is not unprecedented: longtime Chevy driver Oliver Gavin was loaned to Aston for the Austin WEC round in 2013.

The factory Corvette team has split its assault for 2022, entering one car in IMSA and one in a full WEC schedule for the first time.

It has already confirmed that it will be submitting an entry for the IMSA car in the centrepiece WEC round at Le Mans in June.

Corvette has been allowed to race on in IMSA with the GTE-spec C8.R after the replacement of GT Le Mans with GTD Pro for the coming season.

The car will race in modified form to bring its performance with the GT3 machinery for which GTD Pro has been devised.

shares
comments
Laguna Seca to be resurfaced in 2022
Previous article

Laguna Seca to be resurfaced in 2022
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Acura confirms Oreca collaboration for LMDh effort
IMSA

Acura confirms Oreca collaboration for LMDh effort

Kobayashi named Toyota WEC team principal
Video Inside
WEC

Kobayashi named Toyota WEC team principal

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime
WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Marco Sorensen More from
Marco Sorensen
High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault

Aston Martin reunites Thiim, Sorensen for Spa 24 Hours 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Aston Martin reunites Thiim, Sorensen for Spa 24 Hours

Aston Martin "needed" to prove itself in dry Fuji
WEC

Aston Martin "needed" to prove itself in dry

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette IMSA and WEC programs for ’22, customer GT3s in ’24
WEC

Corvette IMSA and WEC programs for ’22, customer GT3s in ’24

VIR IMSA: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec VIR
Video Inside
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud” 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

Latest news

Sorensen joins Corvette in second car for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Sorensen joins Corvette in second car for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Laguna Seca to be resurfaced in 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca to be resurfaced in 2022

Peregrine Racing switches to Lamborghini, hires Megennis
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Peregrine Racing switches to Lamborghini, hires Megennis

Wright Motorsports reveals new IMSA GTD line-up for 2022
IMSA IMSA

Wright Motorsports reveals new IMSA GTD line-up for 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.