Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / IndyCar GP Indy: Herta takes victory in crazy wet-dry-wet race Next / Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis News

Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions

Conor Daly scored his best ever finish for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet in today’s wet-dry-wet GMR GP of Indianapolis but said he struggled with visibility issues due to IndyCar’s aeroscreen.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions
Listen to this article

Daly started fourth and finished fifth in arguably the finest race weekend of his 85-race IndyCar career.

Afterwards, however, he said he had issues with water build up around the dividing ridge in the center of his aeroscreen in the worst of the conditions in the final stint. Although IndyCars tested in the wet preseason at Circuit of The Americas in February 2020, and then qualified in the wet at Mid-Ohio that summer, this was the first time that IndyCars had raced in the wet with the aeroscreen.

“I've never seen anything like it before,” said the 30-year-old from Noblesville, IN. “It was like the water just stayed in the center of the screen. I don't know why, but even as you went faster, which you would hope it would clear, it didn't…

“Obviously, this is very much a scientific test run. Obviously, we have a lot of data to go through with the series, and I'm sure Jay Frye [IndyCar president] will look at it as well. And he hates when I talk about the aeroscreen, but I'm just describing what I saw. That's all. It was challenging.

“Thankfully, we had a great spotter in Packy Wheeler, who was literally guiding me into Turn 1. I couldn't see the brake zone or the cars in front of me or the end of the pit wall, but I could look out the side of the aeroscreen, so I was looking right and left to go straight, which was neat!”

Daly later added: “I used to race in the rain all the time, so we had a visor that you can work with, but this is a new era, so obviously there are things that we can figure out. We go from here.

“I do think it was tough. It was definitely hard to race like that because you don't want to, obviously, end up on the wrong side. Even under yellow, I couldn't see the cars in front of me. I had to be guided into pit lane, and that's concerning.

“Hopefully we can figure that out, but hopefully we also have very shiny weather for the rest of the year.”

Daly had early issues when he plummeted down the order but good strategy calls, good pace and fewer mistakes than many more illustrious rivals meant he climbed the order.

“[It was a] difficult first stint for us,” he recalled. “I don't know what happened on the first set of reds, but they were used reds, and we just went straight backwards. Car was an absolute handful, and I have no idea why.

“Then it kind of forced our hand, and we put on new reds, and it was right back to the great car that it was. So I think we did second fastest race lap, and we were just hauling, making up some of the ground that we lost. Then, obviously, the skies opened up a little bit so, that made for an interesting rest of the afternoon.”

shares
comments

Related video

IndyCar GP Indy: Herta takes victory in crazy wet-dry-wet race
Previous article

IndyCar GP Indy: Herta takes victory in crazy wet-dry-wet race
Next article

Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival

Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Mid-Ohio IMSA: WTR heads Acura 1-2, Inception McLaren wins GTD Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: WTR heads Acura 1-2, Inception McLaren wins GTD

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible” Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”
IndyCar IndyCar

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”

Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”
IndyCar IndyCar

Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”

Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival

Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions
IndyCar IndyCar

Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.