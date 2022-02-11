Heavily revised Arrow, Vuse liveries for O’Ward, Rosenqvist

Listen to this article

O’Ward, who scored his first two IndyCar victories last season will continue in the #5 bearing the branding of team title-partner Arrow Electronics, with the black and Fluro Papaya color scheme now including splashes of blue.

Rosenqvist’s #7 car will continue to be backed by Vuse, RJ Reynolds’ e-cigarette brand, and its livery will heavily feature blue along with the Fluro Papaya color synonymous with McLaren, and hints of black.

The colorschemes complement those seen on McLaren in Formula 1 and Extreme E in 2022.

Taylor Kiel, Arrow McLaren SP team president said: “The team saw some success in 2021, with two wins and five podiums, but we always have room to build on that and compete consistently for wins and the championship.

“We have a talented driver lineup returning with Pato and Felix, who have formed a great bond both on and off the track. The team has put a great amount of focus into ensuring that we have two cars that can compete at the front of the field next year. We need both drivers challenging for wins if we want to take that next step toward becoming one of the elite teams in IndyCar.

“McLaren Racing acquiring the team was a historic moment for Arrow McLaren SP and it is great to see a consistent look across all three teams in IndyCar, Formula 1 and Extreme E. It means we will be recognizable to fans, no matter what series they are watching. McLaren has really invested in this team in a big way.”

O’Ward, who has finished fourth and third in the last two IndyCar championships, said: “I am going into my third full season of IndyCar racing this year, coming off a strong run in 2021. Every year, Arrow McLaren SP and I keep raising the bar for ourselves, and I plan it to be no different in 2022. We have another shot at the Indianapolis 500 this year and plan to be in the fight for the championship from the start.”

Rosenqvist endured a far more troubled campaign last year, his first with the squad after two seasons at Chip Ganassi Racing in which he became IndyCar Rookie of the Year in 2019, and scored his first win in ’20.

However, after struggling to come to grips with the extremely positive front-end-heavy handling of the team’s ‘universal’ setup, and missing two races due to a huge shunt in Detroit, the final third of the season saw an upturn in form from the 30-year-old Swede. Taking a more divergent setup path with Craig Hampson, the team’s R&D engineer, Rosenqvist began regularly to look on par with O’Ward, and this year Hampson will become race engineer for the #7 car.

“Going into 2022, there is a different side of me that is very driven and ready to get started,” said Rosenqvist. “I’m definitely looking for some redemption after last year, which is the best motivator. There are plenty of reasons for Arrow McLaren SP to be excited, given where we were last year to where we are now. This team is constantly changing and looking to get better, especially with the integration of McLaren which helps us take steps forward every day…

“I am excited to get back in the car to test and see how the car feels but also how I feel physically and mentally. It’s time to see if the things we worked on in the offseason will pay off.”

The team has already confirmed that two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya will return for the Month of May in a third AMSP-Chevrolet sponsored by Mission Foods.

