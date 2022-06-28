Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018 Next / IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio Preview

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – weekend schedule

The ninth round of 2022’s NTT IndyCar Series at Mid-Ohio is supported by all four steps on the Road To Indy as well as Porsche Sprint Challenge and Stadium SuperTrucks.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – weekend schedule
Listen to this article

All times local (Eastern)

Thursday, June 30

9.00-9.45am – USF2000 test 1
10.00-10.45am – Indy Pro 2000 test 1
11.45am-12.30pm – USF2000 test 2
12.45-1.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 test 2
2.30-3.15pm – USF2000 test 3
3.30-4.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 test 3

Friday, July 1

8.00-8.30am – Indy Pro 2000 practice
8.45-9.15am – USF2000 practice
9.30-10.10am – Porsche Sprint Challenge first practice
10.25-10.55am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1
11.10-11.40am – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1
11.55am-12.25pm – Stadium SuperTrucks practice
12.40-1.20pm – Porsche Sprint Challenge second practice
1.35-2.05pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 2
2.20-3.10pm – Indy Lights first practice
3.30-4.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
5.15-5.55pm – USF2000 RACE 1

Saturday, July 2

8.00-8.20am – Porsche Sprint Challenge qualifying
8.35-9.15am – Indy Lights second practice
9.30-10.30am – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
10.45-11.25am – USF2000 RACE 2
11.40am-12.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1
12.45-1.30pm – Porsche Sprint Challenge
1.45-2.05pm – Indy Lights qualifying
2.45-4.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
4.15-4.45pm – Stadium SuperTrucks RACE 1
5.00-5.40pm – USF2000 RACE 3
5.55-6.40pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2

Sunday, July 3

8.30-9.15am – Porsche Sprint Challenge RACE 2
9.45-10.15am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up
10.35-11.35am – Indy Lights RACE
12.30pm-3.00pm – NBC broadcast
12.46pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”
12.53pm – Green flag: Honda Indy 200 (80 laps)
3.15-3.45 – Stadium SuperTrucks

shares
comments
Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018
Previous article

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018
Next article

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – weekend schedule

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.