Schedule Results Standings
IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson to test Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson to test Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
By:
Mar 4, 2020, 8:35 PM

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will make his IndyCar debut at Barber Motorsports Park next month.

The 44-year-old Californian, who is due to retire from full-time NASCAR competition at season’s end, attended last month’s IndyCar Spring Training and expressed enthusiasm for broadening his range of motorsport experiences, but remained coy on the subject of specific dates.

However, Johnson – who tested a Formula 1 car for McLaren in a ride-swap with Fernando Alonso at Bahrain in 2018 – announced via Twitter that he would renew his association with the brand in a run at Barber in April.

 
 

“So much for a roomy interior” he captioned a couple of images of the cockpit of an Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet. He followed this up with the message: “It means my friends at @ArrowMcLarenSP offered to let me jump in a car and test with them next month at @BarberMotorPark.

With Fernando Alonso driving a third AMSP-Chevrolet at the Indy 500 – and hopefully the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis – in May, and the availability of highly respected R&D engineer Craig Hampson to serve as race engineer on a third entry on any given IndyCar race weekend, the possibility of Arrow McLaren SP to run three cars on a semi-regular basis throughout 2020 is now very real.

Team co-owner Sam Schmidt has long stated that he would like to run a third full-time car in 2021.

 

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR , NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher-Lopez

