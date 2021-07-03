Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Newgarden: "If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite"
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio Practice report

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

By:

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s six-time Mid-Ohio winner Scott Dixon led final practice for tomorrow’s Honda Indy 200, shading Colton Herta by 0.0489sec to lead the ‘warm-up’, some 20 hours before the start of the race.

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

Dixon, who will start fifth tomorrow, strapped on a set of alternate Firestones – like many drivers – and lapped the 2.238-mile course in 68.0256sec, a half tenth quicker than Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Romain Grosjean was third fastest for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda, but finished the session annoyed with fellow former Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson, who ushered him off track on the exit of Turn 5 in the closing minutes. Ericsson, who finished the session in eighth, will be starting third tomorrow.

Max Chilton gave Carlin-Chevrolet a fillip by clocking fourth fastest time ahead of the second-fastest of the Andretti runners, James Hinchcliffe.

Alex Palou was sixth for Chip Ganassi Racing, just ahead of pole-winner Josef Newgarden.

Jimmie Johnson survived a spin but was still 2.2sec off the ultimate pace, albeit only a tenth behind Dalton Kellett of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

Rookie Scott McLaughlin was busiest driver of the session, turning 23 laps in his Penske-Chevrolet and finishing up inside the Top 10. 

Tomorrow’s race begins at 12 noon local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 20 1'08.025 119.496
2 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 19 1'08.074 0.048 119.410
3 France Romain Grosjean
United States Dale Coyne Racing 22 1'08.149 0.123 119.280
4 United Kingdom Max Chilton
United Kingdom Carlin 18 1'08.164 0.138 119.254
5 Canada James Hinchcliffe
United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'08.242 0.217 119.116
6 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 20 1'08.324 0.299 118.973
7 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 20 1'08.328 0.302 118.967
8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 21 1'08.431 0.405 118.788
9 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 23 1'08.443 0.417 118.767
10 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
United States Dale Coyne Racing 20 1'08.547 0.522 118.586
11 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 22 1'08.567 0.541 118.552
12 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 15 1'08.649 0.624 118.410
13 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 16 1'08.806 0.781 118.139
14 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 1'08.827 0.802 118.104
15 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 20 1'08.966 0.940 117.866
16 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 17 1'08.973 0.947 117.854
17 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 1'09.019 0.994 117.775
18 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 16 1'09.145 1.119 117.561
19 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 21 1'09.153 1.127 117.548
20 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 22 1'09.216 1.191 117.440
21 United States Ryan Norman
United States Dale Coyne Racing 16 1'09.291 1.265 117.314
22 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 20 1'09.326 1.300 117.254
23 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 17 1'09.480 1.455 116.993
24 United States Santino Ferrucci
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 1'09.917 1.892 116.262
25 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 22 1'10.146 2.121 115.883
26 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 18 1'10.264 2.238 115.689
