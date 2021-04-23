Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hunter-Reay opens up on aeroscreen’s role after Barber crash
IndyCar / St. Pete / Practice report

St. Pete IndyCar: Newgarden heads Penske-Chevy 1-2

By:

Defending Firestone GP St. Petersburg winner Josef Newgarden led teammate Will Power in opening practice for the second round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season.

St. Pete IndyCar: Newgarden heads Penske-Chevy 1-2

After several minutes were lost when the data system went down, the session got underway with rookies Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske-Chevrolet), Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda), Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda) heading out first.

But it was Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi who was first to break into the 60sec bracket with a 60.8653sec.

Teammate Colton Herta responded by snipping just 0.03sec off that lap, with nine-time St. Petersburg polesitter Will Power lowering the barrier by a further 0.02sec.

Felix Rosenqvist’s progress was hampered by a technical issue in the #7 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, and when he got underway he had a little outbraking himself moment down the Turn 7 escape road.

Grosjean also had to retrieve himself from the Turn 10 runoff.

Josef Newgarden, who has won the last two races at St. Pete, sprung to the top with a 60.8029sec with 11mins to go.

It’s hard to get [tire] temperature, on the first initial laps,” said the two-time IndyCar champion. “It’s what most are going to struggle with this weekend. But I expect we'll get more grip the more we run."

However, Sebastien Bourdais caused a brief red when he slithered down the Turn 10 runoff with under three minutes left, and then stalled as he tried to rejoin.

That left no time for improvements, leaving the top runners incredibly close – the Top 15 covered by just half a second.

Noteworthy was the fact that all four Team Penske cars were in the top eight, Scott Dixon reestablished himself as Ganassi’s unofficial team leader as Barber winner Alex Palou was in 20th, and Rosenqvist bounced back from his earlier issues to edge teammate and Barber polesitter Pato O’Ward.

Johnson was 2.3288sec off the pace but only a couple of tenths behind the more experienced Kellett, although the Foyt driver has not competed in an IndyCar at this track before.

Grosjean was 19th, 0.8sec from the top.

Second practice begins at 9.45am local (Eastern) time tomorrow.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

LapTime

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

2

Josef Newgarden

1:00.8029

1:00.8029

14

19

1:49.5734

106.574

Chevy

P

Team Penske

2

12

Will Power

1:00.8102

0.0073

9

16

5:34.8950

106.561

Chevy

P

Team Penske

3

26

Colton Herta

1:00.8348

0.0319

7

17

1:17.1117

106.518

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

4

27

Alexander Rossi

1:00.8653

0.0624

5

18

2:23.8461

106.465

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

5

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:00.8992

0.0963

14

17

2:49.1125

106.405

Chevy

P

Team Penske

6

9

Scott Dixon

1:00.9152

0.1123

11

16

1:05.7247

106.377

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:00.9956

0.1927

9

14

2:41.0186

106.237

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

8

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:01.0158

0.2129

19

20

1:07.6719

106.202

Chevy

P

Team Penske

9

5

Pato O'Ward

1:01.0603

0.2574

7

14

1:39.0726

106.125

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

10

15

Graham Rahal

1:01.0912

0.2883

16

19

1:47.5508

106.071

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:01.1170

0.3141

7

15

2:34.0918

106.026

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:01.1750

0.3721

9

16

1:12.5855

105.926

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

13

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:01.1946

0.3917

7

15

2:59.8973

105.892

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

14

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:01.2693

0.4664

13

16

2:40.6104

105.763

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

15

60

Jack Harvey

1:01.2986

0.4957

7

16

1:58.9905

105.712

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

16

20

Conor Daly

1:01.3612

0.5583

11

17

2:33.2205

105.604

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

17

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:01.4023

0.5994

9

18

2:15.0859

105.534

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

18

30

Takuma Sato

1:01.4601

0.6572

11

19

1:54.8630

105.434

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

19

51

Romain Grosjean

1:01.6050

0.8021

24

26

1:13.1625

105.186

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

20

10

Alex Palou

1:01.7393

0.9364

11

19

1:11.3323

104.957

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

21

18

Ed Jones

1:02.1530

1.3501

9

12

1:05.9050

104.259

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

22

59

Max Chilton

1:02.2768

1.4739

10

14

1:45.3640

104.052

Chevy

P

Carlin

23

4

Dalton Kellett

1:02.9269

2.1240

13

20

1:07.5629

102.977

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

24

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:03.1317

2.3288

21

26

2:27.5301

102.643

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

Hunter-Reay opens up on aeroscreen's role after Barber crash

Previous article

Hunter-Reay opens up on aeroscreen’s role after Barber crash
Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Author David Malsher-Lopez

