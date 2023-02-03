KTM crew forced into Bathurst car switch

Listen to this article

M Motosport/Vantage Racing was set to field a KTM X-Bow GT2 in the Invitational class this weekend with David Crampton, Glenn Wood, Trent Harrison and Jayden Ojeda at the wheel.

However an engine failure in today's second practice has forced the team into a last-minute manufacturer and class change.

As a replacement the squad has leased Melbourne Performance Centre's spare Audi R8 LMS and been given a dispensation to enter the Silver GT3 class.

While that's good news for the squad as a whole it's proven to be bad news for Supercars young gun Ojeda, who has been dumped out of the line-up due to his driver rating.

Crompton, Wood and Harrison will continue to campaign the Audi.

"We came this far, and I was heartbroken when the car failed coming out of Turn2,” said Crampton.

“We’ve come this far, spent the money and a huge amount of effort to get to this point so we weren’t about to pack up.

“We’ve leased this car from MPC and we’ll get in the race, whatever we do.”

The Audi is currently taking part in the final Friday practice session.

Live coverage of the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will start on Motorsport.tv from Saturday onwards (not available to viewers in Australia and New Zealand).