Lamborghini explains decision to enter LMDh one year after rivals
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans test day News

Alpine handed power increase ahead of Le Mans test day

Alpine has been given back some of the power it lost after its Sebring FIA World Endurance Championship victory ahead of next weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Gary Watkins
By:
Alpine handed power increase ahead of Le Mans test day
Listen to this article

The Renault brand’s A480 has had the power reduction it received for the Spa round of the WEC in May halved in the Balance of Performance table issued ahead of this weekend’s test day on the full Circuit de la Sarthe.

But the maximum power allowed to the grandfathered LMP1 car for Le Mans this year is still down on 2021 levels. 

Read Also:

Alpine's 4.5-litre Gibson V8 will be able to deliver a maximum of 420kW or 563bhp at the test, which compares with the 410kW or 550bhp at Spa. 

That represented a 20kW (26bhp) reduction on the figure allowed to the French car at the Sebring 1000 Miles in March. 

Last year, the Alpine raced at Le Mans with a maximum of 450kW (603bhp).

The minimum weight of the Oreca P1 design, which formerly raced as the Rebellion R-13, is unchanged from 952kg in the latest BoP table.

For both the Toyota GR010 Hybrid and the Glickenhaus 007 LMH, the power levels and minimum weights remain unchanged from Spa, meaning the Toyota’s power is down on the level at which it won last year’s 24 Hours. 

 

The GR010 is allowed a maximum output of 506kW (678bhp) this year compared with 515kW (690bhp) in 2021. It will also run 4kg heavier at 1070kg than last year.

The deployment speed for the Toyota's front-axle hybrid system remains at the 190km/h figure that has been in place since Sebring. 

The energy allowed to each of the cars per stint has been reduced from 2021 levels across all three designs competing in the Hypercar class. 

Changes to GTE Pro BoP

In GTE Pro, the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R has been given a reduction in minimum weight of 6kg to 1269kg in comparison with Le Mans last year, but a decrease in the diameter of its engine air-restrictor from 42.7mm to 41.9mm. 

The Ferrari 488 GTE Evo has a revised power curve to last year, the same as it has run in the opening two rounds of the WEC in 2022, while the Porsche 911 RSR-19’s minimum weight and restrictor size remain the same as at Le Mans last year. 

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
