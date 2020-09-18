Le Mans 24h: Rebellion leads Toyota in fourth practice

Gustavo Menezes posted a 3m21.132s aboard the #1 Rebellion R-13 in the last 15 minutes of the one-hour session to end up half a second quicker than Mike Conway in the quickest of the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids on a 3m21.630s.

The FP4 times were some way off the fastest free practice laps set by both teams on Wednesday, the fastest of which was a 3m17.089s.

All five LMP1 cars are taking part in the half-hour Hyperpole session that follows final practice.

Louis Deletraz took third in the #3 Rebellion with a 3m22.382s, which was just quicker than Brendon Hartley's 3m22.525s in the second of the Toyotas.

The ByKolles team's ENSO CLM P1/01 ended on a 3m29.921s in the hands of Tom Dillmann.

Paul di Resta went quickest in LMP2 for the United Autosports squad late in the session.

His 3m27.185s aboard the #22 Oreca 07 jumped him ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne, who ended up on a 3m28.586s in the G-Drive Racing Oreca.

A 3m29.663s from Antonio Felix da Costa was good enough to for third in the JOTA Sport Oreca, which was bumped from the top six in first qualifying on Thursday and will not take part in the Hyperpole session.

Renger van der Zande was fourth fastest for DragonSpeed with a 3m29.925s set early in the session.

Porsche ended up quickest in GTE Pro courtesy of a 3m51.985s from Michael Christensen aboard the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19.

That put him just under half a second up on the #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, which posted a 3m52.482s in the hands of Sam Bird. The second of the two factory Ferrari was third in the hands of Alessandro Pier Guidi on 3m52.684s.

Alex Lynn set the fastest Aston Martin time with a 3m52.875s aboard the #97 Vantage GTE.

Matteo Cairoli was fastest in GTE Am in his Project 1 Porsche on a 3m53.884s. That put him just five hundredths up on Come Ledogar in the Luzich Racing Ferrari.

Hyperpole for the top six cars in each class in Thursday's first qualifying session begins at 11:30am local time.

Session results:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap Int 1 1 Bruno Senna

Norman Nato

Gustavo Menezes Rebellion R13 LMP1 3'21.132 2 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Jose Maria Lopez Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'21.630 0.498 0.498 3 3 Romain Dumas

Nathanael Berthon

Louis Deletraz Rebellion R13 LMP1 3'22.382 1.250 0.752 4 8 Sebastien Buemi

Kazuki Nakajima

Brendon Hartley Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'22.525 1.393 0.143 5 22 Philip Hanson

Filipe Albuquerque

Paul di Resta Oreca 07 LMP2 3'27.185 6.053 4.660 6 26 Roman Rusinov

Jean-Eric Vergne

Mikkel Jensen Aurus 01 LMP2 3'28.586 7.454 1.401 7 38 Anthony Davidson

Antonio Felix da Costa

Roberto Gonzalez Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.663 8.531 1.077 8 4 Tom Dillmann

Bruno Spengler

Oliver Webb ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 3'29.921 8.789 0.258 9 27 Henrik Hedman

Ben Hanley

Renger van der Zande Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.925 8.793 0.004 10 21 Juan Pablo Montoya

Timothe Buret

Memo Rojas Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.123 8.991 0.198 11 42 Nicolas Lapierre

Antonin Borga

Alexandre Coigny Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.728 9.596 0.605 12 16 Ryan Cullen

Oliver Jarvis

Nick Tandy Aurus 01 LMP2 3'31.060 9.928 0.332 13 36 Andre Negrao

Pierre Ragues

Thomas Laurent Alpine A470 LMP2 3'31.451 10.319 0.391 14 33 Kenta Yamashita

Mark Patterson

Anders Fjordbach Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.457 10.325 0.006 15 32 William Owen

Alex Brundle

Job van Uitert Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.517 10.385 0.060 16 31 Nico Jamin

Julien Canal

Matthieu Vaxiviere Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.648 10.516 0.131 17 47 Roberto Lacorte

Andrea Belicchi

Giorgio Sernagiotto Dallara P217 LMP2 3'31.983 10.851 0.335 18 25 John Falb

Simon Trummer

Matt McMurry Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.215 11.083 0.232 19 37 Ho-Pin Tung

Gabriel Aubry

Will Stevens Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.804 11.672 0.589 20 17 Patrick Pilet

Kyle Tilley

Jonathan Kennard Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.025 12.893 1.221 21 30 Jonathan Hirschi

Konstantin Tereshchenko

Tristan Gommendy Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.279 13.147 0.254 22 11 Adrien Tambay

Erik Maris

Christophe d'Ansembourg Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'34.956 13.824 0.677 23 39 James Allen

Vincent Capillaire

Charles Milesi Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.588 14.456 0.632 24 34 Jakub Smiechowski

Rene Binder

Matevos Isaakyan Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'35.732 14.600 0.144 25 50 Tatiana Calderon

Sophia Floersch

Beitske Visser Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.995 14.863 0.263 26 28 Paul Lafargue

Paul Loup Chatin

Richard Bradley Oreca 07 LMP2 3'40.062 18.930 4.067 27 29 Frits van Eerd

Giedo van der Garde

Nyck de Vries Oreca 07 LMP2 3'41.409 20.277 1.347 28 24 Garett Grist

Alex Kapadia

Anthony Wells Oreca 07 LMP2 3'46.153 25.021 4.744 29 35 Nobuya Yamanaka

Nick Foster

Roberto Merhi Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'48.147 27.015 1.994 30 92 Michael Christensen

Kevin Estre

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 3'51.985 30.853 3.838 31 71 Davide Rigon

Miguel Molina

Sam Bird Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'52.482 31.350 0.497 32 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado

Daniel Serra Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'52.684 31.552 0.202 33 97 Maxime Martin

Alex Lynn

Harry Tincknell Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'52.875 31.743 0.191 34 82 Olivier Pla

Sebastien Bourdais

Jules Gounon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'53.274 32.142 0.399 35 91 Gianmaria Bruni

Richard Lietz

Frederic Makowiecki Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 3'53.342 32.210 0.068 36 95 Nicki Thiim

Marco Sorensen

Richard Westbrook Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'53.742 32.610 0.400 37 56 Egidio Perfetti

Larry ten Voorde

Matteo Cairoli Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'53.884 32.752 0.142 38 61 Francesco Piovanetti

Oswaldo Negri Jr

Come Ledogar Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.937 32.805 0.053 39 63 Cooper MacNeil

Toni Vilander

Jeffrey Segal Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.044 32.912 0.107 40 90 Salih Yoluc

Charlie Eastwood

Jonathan Adam Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'54.668 33.536 0.624 41 83 François Perrodo

Emmanuel Collard

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.250 34.118 0.582 42 98 Paul Dalla Lana

Ross Gunn

Augusto Farfus Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.254 34.122 0.004 43 75 Rino Mastronardi

Matteo Cressoni

Andrea Piccini Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.682 34.550 0.428 44 57 Ben Keating

Felipe Fraga

Jeroen Bleekemolen Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.088 34.956 0.406 45 54 Thomas Flohr

Francesco Castellacci

Giancarlo Fisichella Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.365 35.233 0.277 46 55 Duncan Cameron

Aaron Scott

Matt Griffin Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.047 35.915 0.682 47 78 Horst Felbermayr Jr.

Michele Beretta

Max van Splunteren Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.852 36.720 0.805 48 66 Richard Heistand

Max Root

Jan Magnussen Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.278 37.146 0.426 49 60 Claudio Schiavoni

Sergio Pianezzola

Paolo Ruberti Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'59.334 38.202 1.056 50 77 Christian Ried

Riccardo Pera

Matt Campbell Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'59.548 38.416 0.214 51 89 Philippe Haezebrouck

Julien Piguet

Andreas Laskaratos Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'00.416 39.284 0.868 52 86 Michael Wainwright

Ben Barker

Andrew Watson Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'01.733 40.601 1.317 53 70 Takeshi Kimura

Vincent Abril

Kei Cozzolino Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'02.331 41.199 0.598 54 85 Manuela Gostner

Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'03.781 42.649 1.450 55 52 Christoph Ulrich

Steffen Gorig

Alexander West Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'08.479 47.347 4.698 56 88 Thomas Preining

Dominique Bastien

Adrien de Leener Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'09.767 48.635 1.288 57 72 Morris Chen

Tom Blomqvist

Marcos Gomes Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'12.693 51.561 2.926 58 62 Bonamy Grimes

Johnny Mowlem

Charles Hollings Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM no time 59 99 Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak

Lucas Legeret

Julien Andlauer Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM no time

