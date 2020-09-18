Le Mans 24h: Rebellion leads Toyota in fourth practice
Rebellion Racing went fastest in final free practice for the Le Mans 24 Hours as the LMP1 teams prepared for the new Hyperpole qualifying session.
Gustavo Menezes posted a 3m21.132s aboard the #1 Rebellion R-13 in the last 15 minutes of the one-hour session to end up half a second quicker than Mike Conway in the quickest of the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids on a 3m21.630s.
The FP4 times were some way off the fastest free practice laps set by both teams on Wednesday, the fastest of which was a 3m17.089s.
All five LMP1 cars are taking part in the half-hour Hyperpole session that follows final practice.
Louis Deletraz took third in the #3 Rebellion with a 3m22.382s, which was just quicker than Brendon Hartley's 3m22.525s in the second of the Toyotas.
The ByKolles team's ENSO CLM P1/01 ended on a 3m29.921s in the hands of Tom Dillmann.
Paul di Resta went quickest in LMP2 for the United Autosports squad late in the session.
His 3m27.185s aboard the #22 Oreca 07 jumped him ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne, who ended up on a 3m28.586s in the G-Drive Racing Oreca.
A 3m29.663s from Antonio Felix da Costa was good enough to for third in the JOTA Sport Oreca, which was bumped from the top six in first qualifying on Thursday and will not take part in the Hyperpole session.
Renger van der Zande was fourth fastest for DragonSpeed with a 3m29.925s set early in the session.
Porsche ended up quickest in GTE Pro courtesy of a 3m51.985s from Michael Christensen aboard the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19.
That put him just under half a second up on the #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, which posted a 3m52.482s in the hands of Sam Bird. The second of the two factory Ferrari was third in the hands of Alessandro Pier Guidi on 3m52.684s.
Alex Lynn set the fastest Aston Martin time with a 3m52.875s aboard the #97 Vantage GTE.
Matteo Cairoli was fastest in GTE Am in his Project 1 Porsche on a 3m53.884s. That put him just five hundredths up on Come Ledogar in the Luzich Racing Ferrari.
Hyperpole for the top six cars in each class in Thursday's first qualifying session begins at 11:30am local time.
Session results:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|Int
|1
|1
| Bruno Senna
Norman Nato
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|3'21.132
|2
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|3'21.630
|0.498
|0.498
|3
|3
| Romain Dumas
Nathanael Berthon
Louis Deletraz
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|3'22.382
|1.250
|0.752
|4
|8
| Sebastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|3'22.525
|1.393
|0.143
|5
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'27.185
|6.053
|4.660
|6
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Jean-Eric Vergne
Mikkel Jensen
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|3'28.586
|7.454
|1.401
|7
|38
| Anthony Davidson
Antonio Felix da Costa
Roberto Gonzalez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'29.663
|8.531
|1.077
|8
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Bruno Spengler
Oliver Webb
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|3'29.921
|8.789
|0.258
|9
|27
| Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Renger van der Zande
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'29.925
|8.793
|0.004
|10
|21
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Timothe Buret
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'30.123
|8.991
|0.198
|11
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'30.728
|9.596
|0.605
|12
|16
| Ryan Cullen
Oliver Jarvis
Nick Tandy
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|3'31.060
|9.928
|0.332
|13
|36
| Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
Thomas Laurent
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|3'31.451
|10.319
|0.391
|14
|33
| Kenta Yamashita
Mark Patterson
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.457
|10.325
|0.006
|15
|32
| William Owen
Alex Brundle
Job van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.517
|10.385
|0.060
|16
|31
| Nico Jamin
Julien Canal
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.648
|10.516
|0.131
|17
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|3'31.983
|10.851
|0.335
|18
|25
| John Falb
Simon Trummer
Matt McMurry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'32.215
|11.083
|0.232
|19
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'32.804
|11.672
|0.589
|20
|17
| Patrick Pilet
Kyle Tilley
Jonathan Kennard
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.025
|12.893
|1.221
|21
|30
| Jonathan Hirschi
Konstantin Tereshchenko
Tristan Gommendy
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.279
|13.147
|0.254
|22
|11
| Adrien Tambay
Erik Maris
Christophe d'Ansembourg
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'34.956
|13.824
|0.677
|23
|39
| James Allen
Vincent Capillaire
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.588
|14.456
|0.632
|24
|34
| Jakub Smiechowski
Rene Binder
Matevos Isaakyan
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'35.732
|14.600
|0.144
|25
|50
| Tatiana Calderon
Sophia Floersch
Beitske Visser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.995
|14.863
|0.263
|26
|28
| Paul Lafargue
Paul Loup Chatin
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'40.062
|18.930
|4.067
|27
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'41.409
|20.277
|1.347
|28
|24
| Garett Grist
Alex Kapadia
Anthony Wells
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'46.153
|25.021
|4.744
|29
|35
| Nobuya Yamanaka
Nick Foster
Roberto Merhi
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'48.147
|27.015
|1.994
|30
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|3'51.985
|30.853
|3.838
|31
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
Sam Bird
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.482
|31.350
|0.497
|32
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.684
|31.552
|0.202
|33
|97
| Maxime Martin
Alex Lynn
Harry Tincknell
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.875
|31.743
|0.191
|34
|82
| Olivier Pla
Sebastien Bourdais
Jules Gounon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'53.274
|32.142
|0.399
|35
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frederic Makowiecki
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|3'53.342
|32.210
|0.068
|36
|95
| Nicki Thiim
Marco Sorensen
Richard Westbrook
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'53.742
|32.610
|0.400
|37
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
Larry ten Voorde
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.884
|32.752
|0.142
|38
|61
| Francesco Piovanetti
Oswaldo Negri Jr
Come Ledogar
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.937
|32.805
|0.053
|39
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeffrey Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'54.044
|32.912
|0.107
|40
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charlie Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.668
|33.536
|0.624
|41
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.250
|34.118
|0.582
|42
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Ross Gunn
Augusto Farfus
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.254
|34.122
|0.004
|43
|75
| Rino Mastronardi
Matteo Cressoni
Andrea Piccini
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.682
|34.550
|0.428
|44
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.088
|34.956
|0.406
|45
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.365
|35.233
|0.277
|46
|55
| Duncan Cameron
Aaron Scott
Matt Griffin
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.047
|35.915
|0.682
|47
|78
| Horst Felbermayr Jr.
Michele Beretta
Max van Splunteren
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.852
|36.720
|0.805
|48
|66
| Richard Heistand
Max Root
Jan Magnussen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.278
|37.146
|0.426
|49
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Sergio Pianezzola
Paolo Ruberti
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'59.334
|38.202
|1.056
|50
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'59.548
|38.416
|0.214
|51
|89
| Philippe Haezebrouck
Julien Piguet
Andreas Laskaratos
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'00.416
|39.284
|0.868
|52
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Ben Barker
Andrew Watson
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'01.733
|40.601
|1.317
|53
|70
| Takeshi Kimura
Vincent Abril
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'02.331
|41.199
|0.598
|54
|85
| Manuela Gostner
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'03.781
|42.649
|1.450
|55
|52
| Christoph Ulrich
Steffen Gorig
Alexander West
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'08.479
|47.347
|4.698
|56
|88
| Thomas Preining
Dominique Bastien
Adrien de Leener
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'09.767
|48.635
|1.288
|57
|72
| Morris Chen
Tom Blomqvist
Marcos Gomes
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'12.693
|51.561
|2.926
|58
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|no time
|59
|99
| Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak
Lucas Legeret
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|no time
Related video
About this article
|Series
|Le Mans
|Event
|24 Hours of Le Mans
|Author
|Gary Watkins