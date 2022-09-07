Gino Rea back in UK after sustaining head injuries at Suzuka

Listen to this article

Having been previously treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Japan, Rea was flown to Neurological Rehab Centre in London in a specialist air ambulance on Monday for the next stage of his recovery.

Rea’s family, who arrived in Japan just days after the crash and had remained with him in hospital since, added that it was a “big relief” to have the 32-year-old back in his home country.

Rea will now undergo an intensive rehabilitation, which is necessary for him to make the best possible recovery from the incident.

“On Monday 5th September, after a long-anticipated wait, we were finally able to get Gino back to the UK by a specialist air ambulance,” Rea’s family wrote in an Instagram post.

“He was transported from the hospital in Japan to the Neurological Rehab Centre in London. Here Gino will begin the intensive rehab that is required for him to make the best recovery possible. It is a big relief for us all to have him back home safely in the UK.

“We will give you a further update in the coming days once when he has settled in.”

Part of the French FCC TSR team that competes in the FIM Endurance World Championship, Rea suffered a hefty crash in second practice for the Japanese enduro on August 6, forcing his teammates Josh Hook and Mike de Meglio to compete in the race as a duo.

After being taken to a hospital, Rea was diagnosed with a broken collarbone and, more seriously, injuries to his head.

After being put under sedation, Rea showed quick signs of recovery including a reduction in swelling to his head, and was able to breathe without a ventilator just a week later. He was able to move his arms and kick his legs, and communicate with his family members.

With clear signs of improvement, a decision was made to bring him back to the UK for the next stage of his recovery.