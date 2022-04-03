Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Indonesia Moto2: Chantra claims historic win in shortened race
Moto2 / Termas de Rio Hondo Results

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Valentino Rossi protege Celestino Vietti won his second race of the 2022 Moto2 season, as Sergio Garcia took victory in a dramatic Moto3 race at the Argentina Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Listen to this article

What happened in Moto3's Argentina GP?

Sunday’s race bill began with the 21-lap Moto3 grand prix, with Aspar’s Sergio Garcia starting from pole and grabbing the holeshot at the start. 

For the first half of the race, Aspar GasGas duo Garcia and Izan Guevara ran at the front – with the latter leading the way.   

However, disaster would strike with 10 laps remaining when Guevara GasGas machine cut out as he exited the Turn 3 right-hander and was forced out.  

The podium battle would be further broken up when Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia was taken out in a collision instigated by Snipers Honda rider Andrea Migno at the penultimate corner.

Having charged through from outside of the top 10 at the start, Leopard Honda’s Dennis Foggia battled with Garcia for the victory in the closing stages. 

With the Leopard rider leading onto the final lap, a daring raid up the inside of Foggia at the penultimate gave victory to Garcia. 

Sergio Garcia, GasGas Aspar Team race start

Sergio Garcia, GasGas Aspar Team race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garcia now leads the championship by four points from Foggia, with Guevara third a further 26 back. 

Ayumu Sasaki recovered from an early long-lap penalty for causing a collision in the previous Indonesian GP to put his Max Racing Husqvarna on the final step of the podium, with SIC58 Honda rider Riccardo Rossi fourth. 

Tatsuki Suzuki did cross the line fourth on his Leopard Honda, but he was dropped a place for exceeding track limits. He ended up ahead of MT Helmets KTM rookie Diogo Moreira, Ajo KTM’s Daniel Holgado, Prustel GP’s Carlos Tatay and CIP KTM duo Kaito Toba and Joel Kelso.

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Moto3 race result

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Interval
1 Spain Sergio García
GASGAS 21 38'23.433
2 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 21 38'23.579 0.146
3 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 21 38'23.808 0.229
4 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 21 38'23.940 0.132
5 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 21 38'23.917
6 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 21 38'24.020 0.103
7 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 21 38'24.148 0.128
8 Spain Carlos Tatay
CF MOTO 21 38'25.465 1.317
9 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 21 38'26.531 1.066
10 Australia Joel Kelso
KTM 21 38'26.830 0.299
11 Italy Elia Bartolini
KTM 21 38'31.082 4.252
12 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 21 38'32.326 1.244
13 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
KTM 21 38'32.465 0.139
14 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 21 38'32.635 0.170
15 Ivan Ortola
KTM 21 38'32.882 0.247
16 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 21 38'46.178 13.296
17 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 21 38'46.856 0.678
18 Italy Matteo Bertelle
KTM 21 38'47.100 0.244
19 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 21 38'47.243 0.143
20 Italy Alberto Surra
Honda 21 38'47.474 0.231
21 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 21 38'48.313 0.839
22 Spain Gerard Riu
KTM 21 39'00.849 12.536
23 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 21 39'25.564 24.715
Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 16 30'25.144 5 Laps
Italy Andrea Migno
Honda 14 25'37.703 2 Laps
United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 13 24'18.637 1 Lap
Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 9 16'27.821 4 Laps
Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 5 9'11.599 4 Laps
Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 4 11'13.472 1 Lap
View full results

What happened in Moto2's Argentina GP?

In the 23-lap Moto2 contest, Speed Up’s impressive rookie Fermin Aldeguer grabbed the holeshot from his first grand prix pole position. 

The Spaniard led in the early stages before VR46 rider Vietti overhauled him. 

Having made history on Saturday by becoming the youngest ever intermediate class pole winner, there would be no dream ending to 17-year-old Aldeguer’s Sunday. 

Trying to capitalise on a mistake for Vietti at the penultimate corner, the pair made contact as Aldeguer went up the inside and was sent into a highside. 

Vietti would come under attack from Indonesian GP winner Somkiat Chantra and was overtaken midway through the race. 

But the VR46 rider would soon fight his way back into the lead and held Chantra at bay to claim his second win of the season to take a 21-point lead in the standings.

The battle for third raged between Chantra’s Honda Team Asia stablemate Ai Ogura and Pons’ Aron Canet. 

Canet snatched third from Ogura at Turn 7 on the final lap, but Ogura executed a superb overtake at the penultimate corner to take third. 

Jake Dixon was fifth on his Aspar Kalex ahead of Marc VDS rider Tony Arbolino, while reigning Moto3 champion Pedro Acosta was seventh on his Ajo KTM Kalex.  

The top 10 was completed by Aspar’s Albert Arenas, Bo Bendsneyder (SAG Racing) and Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Moto2 race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Interval
1 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex 23 -
2 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 23 1.538 1.538
3 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 23 5.703 4.165
4 Spain Arón Canet
Kalex 23 5.880 0.177
5 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 23 6.584 0.704
6 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 23 7.538 0.954
7 Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex 23 12.177 4.639
8 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 23 12.418 0.241
9 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 23 13.656 1.238
10 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 23 14.254 0.598
11 United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex 23 20.077 5.823
12 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 23 25.736 5.659
13 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 23 28.317 2.581
14 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 23 29.784 1.467
15 Spain Marcos Ramirez
MV Agusta 23 30.270 0.486
16 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 23 37.884 7.614
17 Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta 23 37.956 0.072
18 Italy Romano Fenati
Boscoscuro B-21 23 38.325 0.369
19 Thailand Keminth Kubo
Kalex 23 1'04.858 26.533
Spain Jorge Navarro
Kalex 0
Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 0
Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo
Kalex 0
Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 0
Italy Alessandro Zaccone
Kalex 0
Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 0
Zonta Van
Kalex 0
Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 0
Italy Niccolo Antonelli
Kalex 0
Sean Dylan
Kalex 0
View full results
Indonesia Moto2: Chantra claims historic win in shortened race
Previous article

Indonesia Moto2: Chantra claims historic win in shortened race
