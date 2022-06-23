Alex Marquez will leave LCR Honda for 2023 MotoGP season

Listen to this article

The 2014 Moto3 world champion and 2019 Moto2 title winner made his debut in MotoGP with Honda in 2020, taking the place of Jorge Lorenzo at the factory squad.

Scoring two podiums in his rookie campaign, the younger Marquez brother was moved to LCR for 2021 on a two-year deal directly with Honda.

However, results have failed to live up to those of his rookie campaign, with Marquez managing a best of seventh so far in a 2022 campaign in which he has scored just 26 points.

His place at LCR has been under threat in recent weeks as the rider market has kicked into high gear, with Suzuki’s Alex Rins heavily linked with his place at the Honda satellite team.

Speaking to es.Motorsport.com, LCR boss Lucio Cecchinello all but confirmed Marquez’s departure at the end of the year.

"We perfectly understand that Alex is finding it harder and harder to stay on a bike that, unfortunately, is not being as competitive as he deserves for his hard work and dedication,” he said.

"We will continue to give Alex all the best we can until the end, but it's difficult for him to find the motivation if he sees that he doesn't have access to do good results.”

Marquez’s departure from LCR at the end of the year all but confirms Rins’ arrival at the team, which was first reported by Motorsport.com earlier this week.

Commenting on Rins, Cecchinello confirmed talks have taken place with the Spaniard’s manager and hopes to have a deal closed by the end of the Dutch GP this weekend.

"We have spoken with Rins' agent and we have understood each other on many things,” Cecchinello added. “I hope this weekend here in Assen to meet with him again and make more progress, I would like to close it before the summer break, as this year is very long.”

Rins said earlier on Thursday at Assen that he was in a “comfortable” position regarding his future as he evaluated several “interesting” options.

With Marquez nearing a Gresini Ducati seat - taking Enea Bastianini's place as he will either be moved up to Pramac or Ducati's factory squad - this would suggest Miguel Oliveira’s expected signing to the outfit will not come off after all.

The KTM rider’s main options now appear to be accepting a return to Tech3 next year or join the RNF Racing team aboard Aprilia machinery.

Current Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio also noted on Thursday at Assen that he expects to know his future this weekend, with the Mugello poleman likely to stay put.