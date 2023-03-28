Subscribe
Previous / RNF calls for harsher MotoGP penalties after “reckless” Marquez crash Next / KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Bezzecchi doesn't expect many repeats of Portugal MotoGP podium

Valentino Rossi protege Marco Bezzecchi says he doesn't expect to repeat his Portuguese Grand Prix podium at every MotoGP round in 2023 because he has to "improve in many areas".

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bezzecchi doesn't expect many repeats of Portugal MotoGP podium
Listen to this article

After crashing out of Saturday's sprint race in Portugal, VR46 Ducati rider Bezzecchi thrust himself into podium contention in Sunday's grand prix.

The Italian, who started seventh, was one of the big winners of the lap three clash involving Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira as he was instantly promoted to fourth.

Overtaking KTM's Jack Miller on the fifth lap for third, Bezzecchi quickly pulled away from the pack behind to score his second career podium.

Despite enjoying a strong pre-season and riding the Ducati that won the 2022 championship, Bezzecchi doesn't believe Portugal's podium will be a regular occurrence this season.

"Well, I hope of course," he said when asked if this podium would set the tone for the rest of his season.

"The bike is for sure better than last year, it's a big step.

"The difference is nothing crazy, but it helps in the riding. As soon as I tried it, I felt this.

"The target is to try to be consistent. Of course, I don't expect to be fighting always for the podium because still I need to improve in many areas of the riding.

"But there are some tracks where I'm closer and somewhere I am further away, so I will try to be closer in those tracks."

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi had hoped to be able to close down his deficit to second-placed Maverick Vinales, but feels he took too much out of tyres trying to break away from Gresini's Alex Marquez.

"When I saw that the gap with Alex Marquez was zero, I said 'OK, I have to push'," he added.

"I made like seven, eight laps pushing really hard. I was in 1m38s.

"I opened a gap, but then I tried to manage the rear tyre and Maverick in that part was maybe even stronger. So, trying to escape [Marquez] I damaged the tyre."

Bezzecchi's team-mate Luca Marini crashed out of Sunday's grand prix in Portugal having also fallen out of the sprint in an incident that left factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini with a broken shoulder.

Read Also:
shares
comments

RNF calls for harsher MotoGP penalties after “reckless” Marquez crash

KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller

Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of Suzuki’ - Rins

Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of Suzuki’ - Rins

MotoGP

Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of Suzuki’ - Rins Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of Suzuki’ - Rins

Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints

Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints

MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Albert Park Supercars: Winterbottom tops practice as Slade, SVG crash

Albert Park Supercars: Winterbottom tops practice as Slade, SVG crash

SUPC Supercars
Albert Park

Albert Park Supercars: Winterbottom tops practice as Slade, SVG crash Albert Park Supercars: Winterbottom tops practice as Slade, SVG crash

2023 Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2023 Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

SUPC Supercars
Albert Park

2023 Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Daniel Suarez fined by NASCAR for COTA pit road incident

Daniel Suarez fined by NASCAR for COTA pit road incident

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez fined by NASCAR for COTA pit road incident Daniel Suarez fined by NASCAR for COTA pit road incident

Appeals panel reduces Hendrick's NASCAR penalties

Appeals panel reduces Hendrick's NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR Cup

Appeals panel reduces Hendrick's NASCAR penalties Appeals panel reduces Hendrick's NASCAR penalties

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.