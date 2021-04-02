MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
134 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
162 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism
MotoGP / Doha GP / News

Ducati's Miller feared Doha FP2 time would be cancelled

By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova

Ducati’s Jack Miller thought his MotoGP FP2 pacesetting lap would be scrapped when LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami crashed in front of him.

Ducati's Miller feared Doha FP2 time would be cancelled

Miller dominated the field in second practice for the Doha Grand Prix on Friday when he posted a 1m53.145s lap in the closing stages.

However, he did so having been following Nakagami when the Japanese rider fell from his Honda at Turn 7. MotoGP rules stipulate a rider’s lap will be automatically cancelled if they set it passing through a yellow flag zone, though Nakagami’s crash was still happening as Miller rode past, meaning no caution had been thrown.

“I checked the sector coming out of T6, and as soon as I came out of six and looked at the sector [time], when I looked up I saw the dust,”said Miller. “He [Nakagami] was still rolling at that point.

“I thought the lap would be cancelled, I was directly on him and had no chance to slow down. I pushed [for] another lap anyway, I did another one that was enough to keep me in the Q2.

“I just wasn’t sure. I’ve been excluded like that before, so I didn’t want that to happen again.”

Read Also:

Miller’s time attack attempt before that lap, which was set to put him top of the session, almost ended in disaster at Turn 14 when his Ducati almost flicked him into the scenery.

Explaining the moment, he said: “I’m fine from the moment, I have nothing really to [say]. It is one of those things when you’re pushing. Better a moment than a crash. Everybody keeps asking if I hit myself, but I didn’t. The family jewels are safe and sound!

“From what we’ve gathered of the data, it shouldn’t happen anyway. It has not much to do with us. It’s one of those things that was unavoidable, but I think it won’t happen again.”

Miller led a trio of Ducatis at the end of Friday, with Pramac rookie Jorge Martin denied making it a Desmosedici quartet by 0.010s in fifth.

With FP3 conditions unlikely to allow for lap time improvements on Saturday, Martin has secured himself a place in Q2 in just his second race weekend – something he admits he didn’t expect.

“When they tell me if I expected it, I didn't know what to expect,” Martin said. “I only got on the bike a few weeks ago, but it's clear to me that if I want to improve I'm in the right place.

“My goal was to finish in the top 10 to get into Q2, but I definitely didn't expect a FP2 like today. I expected the bike to be more difficult, but it allows me [to do] a lot, I can push it and take advantage of the strong points and hide the weak points.”

Additional reporting by Mark Bremer

shares
comments

Related video

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism

Previous article

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Doha GP
Drivers Jack Miller
Teams Ducati Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
World Superbike

Ducati reveals 2020 World Superbike livery

2
Supercars

NASCAR-style door numbers are catching on in V8 Supercars

3
USAC

Grant King Dies in Traffic Accident

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Ducati's Miller feared Doha FP2 time would be cancelled
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller feared Doha FP2 time would be cancelled

39m
Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism
MotoGP

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism

1h
Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP

Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP

1h
Doha MotoGP: Jack Miller leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2
MotoGP

Doha MotoGP: Jack Miller leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2

3h
Morbidelli forced to open new engine for Doha MotoGP round
MotoGP

Morbidelli forced to open new engine for Doha MotoGP round

6h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders 02:04
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism
MotoGP / News

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism

Doha MotoGP: Jack Miller leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2 Doha GP
MotoGP / Practice report

Doha MotoGP: Jack Miller leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

More from
Jack Miller
Doha GP ‘not a must-win’ for Ducati MotoGP rider Miller Doha GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Doha GP ‘not a must-win’ for Ducati MotoGP rider Miller

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar

Why Ducati shouldn’t replace Dovizioso with Lorenzo Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

Why Ducati shouldn’t replace Dovizioso with Lorenzo

More from
Ducati Team
Bagnaia doesn't feel like number two rider at Ducati MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia doesn't feel like number two rider at Ducati MotoGP

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag
MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021

Trending Today

Ducati reveals 2020 World Superbike livery
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Ducati reveals 2020 World Superbike livery

NASCAR-style door numbers are catching on in V8 Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

NASCAR-style door numbers are catching on in V8 Supercars

Grant King Dies in Traffic Accident
USAC USAC / News

Grant King Dies in Traffic Accident

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Kyle Petty says news of Earnhardt's plane crash “chilled me”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Petty says news of Earnhardt's plane crash “chilled me”

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP

Latest news

Ducati's Miller feared Doha FP2 time would be cancelled
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller feared Doha FP2 time would be cancelled

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism

Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP

Doha MotoGP: Jack Miller leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Doha MotoGP: Jack Miller leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.