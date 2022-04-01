Freight delays allow Nakagami to contest Argentina GP

Listen to this article

The Japanese rider was ruled out of this weekend’s third round of the 2022 season when he returned a positive COVID-19 PCR test on Monday before he was due to fly from Spain to Argentina.

Subsequent COVID tests also produced a positive result.

However, having shown no symptoms, Nakagami continued testing every two days since his initial positive result and has now returned several negative ones.

With the ongoing freight delays forcing the schedule to be altered this weekend, Nakagami is now on a plane to Termas de Rio Honda and is due in the paddock on Saturday for the start of a hectic day of running.

A brief statement from LCR team boss Lucio Cecchinello read: “Early this week before flying to Argentina, Taka tested positive, but with high CT value which indicates low viral charge and he was asymptomatic.

“It was decided, together with our medical consultant, to repeat the test every couple of days.

“Nakagami has now returned a number of negative tests and will be arriving to the paddock on Saturday morning in time for the beginning of track action as agreed with IRTA and Dorna.”

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda Photo by: MotoGP

Friday’s running at the Argentina GP was totally nerfed as a technical issue with a cargo plane carrying freight from Indonesia to Termas de Rio Hondo got stranded in Kenya on Wednesday.

After an issue with an engine valve was fixed, the flight took off from Mombasa this morning and is due to land in Argentina later tonight.

But with Gresini Racing and VR46 still awaiting all of their equipment – including its motorcycles – and other teams still to receive parts, a decision was taken to alter the weekend schedule again.

Saturday’s track action for MotoGP has now been cut down to two practice sessions lasting an hour each instead of 45 minutes each and will get underway at 12:35pm local time (4:35pm BST), with qualifying at 5:05pm local time (9:05pm BST).

Sunday’s warm-up session for MotoGP is now 40 minutes instead of 20 minutes, with the race times remaining unchanged.