MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Czech GP / Practice report

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1

shares
comments
Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 8:58 AM

Franco Morbidelli topped a frantic MotoGP FP3 ahead of the Czech Grand Prix, with Alex Rins, Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller propping up a volatile Q1 group for qualifying.

Just 0.257 seconds covered the top 10 at Brno on Saturday morning, with Petronas Yamahah’s Morbidelli edging late-improver Johann Zarco on the Avintia Ducati by 0.016s at the chequered flag.

The first real improvement on the combined times from Friday came from Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, who moved up to sixth overall with a 1m56.815s, while LCR’s Cal Crutchlow moved up to 10th. 

The individual timesheet saw Zarco occupy top spot early on on his Avintia Ducati with a 1m56.631s, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro chasing him with a 1m56.728s lap that put him sixth on the combined times.

With 16 minutes to go, Suzuki’s Joan Mir took over top spot in FP3 and went fourth overall with a 1m56.565s. 

But four minutes later Morbidelli smashed the field with best lap of the weekend so far, the Petronas Yamaha rider firing in a 1m56.037s to go over four tenths clear of the field.

Morbidelli has been one of the few riders this weekend who hasn’t looked unsettled over Brno’s vicious bumps, with his race pace on Friday one of the strongest.

Alex Rins on the Suzuki was Morbidelli’s nearest challenger until the final five minutes, when the Petronas rider’s mentor and future teammate Valentino Rossi jumped up the order with a 1m56.336s.

A flurry of late flying laps shuffled the order dramatically, with Rossi being shoved to the praecipes just moments after going second.

Zarco fired in a 1m56.053s at the death to secure safe passage into Q2 for the first time this season, with Friday pacesetter and championship leader Fabio Quartararo completing the top three. 

KTM’s Pol Espargaro followed the Petronas rider late on to jump up to fourth with a 1m56.140s, with Rossi’s final effort putting him into a safe fifth.

Aleix Espargaro followed Maverick Vinales around in the closing stages to produce a 1m56.183s, which was initially good enough for second, and ensured direct passage into Q2 despite being shuffled to sixth come the chequered flag.

Mir was seventh ahead of Crutchlow, with Vinales and Danilo Petrucci on the factory Ducati taking the final Q2 spots.

Crutchlow and Petrucci’s late charges pushed Rins, LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami – who topped FP1 – Dovizioso and Pramac’s Miller into the Q1 group.

Tech 3 KTM’s Miguel Oliveira was heading for a Q2 place late when he crashed at the penultimate corner, and ended up 18th as a result.

His teammate Iker Lecuona completed the depleted field in 21st after Pramac’s Francesco Bagnaia was ruled out with a knee fracture suffered in a crash in FP2.

Czech GP - FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'56.037
2 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'56.053 0.016
3 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'56.134 0.097
4 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'56.140 0.103
5 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'56.150 0.113
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'56.183 0.146
7 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'56.261 0.224
8 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'56.263 0.226
9 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'56.282 0.245
10 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'56.294 0.257
11 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'56.355 0.318
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'56.457 0.420
13 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'56.521 0.484
14 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'56.590 0.553
15 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'56.713 0.676
16 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'57.031 0.994
17 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'57.052 1.015
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'57.071 1.034
19 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'57.335 1.298
20 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'57.509 1.472
21 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'57.569 1.532
View full results
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Previous article

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Franco Morbidelli
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
1h

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
29m

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement

Latest news

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1
MGP MotoGP / Practice report
1h

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue

Brno MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Brno MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Why the FIA's Racing Point verdict pleases nobody

3
Formula 1

McLaren: F1's 2021 rules allow scope for grid shuffle

44m
4
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1
MGP

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue
MGP

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue

Brno MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2
MGP

Brno MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture
MGP

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.