MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP3 in
12 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

shares
comments
Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez
By:

Pol Espargaro admits he “still cannot really believe” the pace KTM has been showing in MotoGP in 2020, but wants to see how the bike stacks up against Marc Marquez.

The reigning world champion has been absent since breaking his right arm in a heavy crash during the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez last month. This is the first time in his MotoGP career that Marquez has missed races.

KTM has become a frontrunner in 2020, with Brad Binder giving the bike its first win at Brno and Espargaro showing pace enough for victory last week in the Austrian GP before the race was red-flagged for the huge incident between Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco.

Espargaro – who leaves KTM to partner Marquez at Honda in 2021 – admits the step KTM took between last year and 2020 with the RC16 wasn’t radical, but is unsure if KTM is “as good as its seems” given it is yet to go up against Marquez this season.

“I didn’t feel we changed so many things to be as good as we are,” said Espargaro after topping Styrian GP practice on Friday. “Still we cannot really believe that we are so fast. I don’t want to be negative, I’m positive always, but the best guy on the grid is not here.

“Marc is not here, and I would like to compare against the best one. He is not here, and I don’t know what he would do because [Takaaki] Nakagami has been quite fast today [on the year-old LCR Honda] and Marc normally is faster than him. We are very good, this is true, but are we as good as it seems?

“This is my question and I don’t know. We have to go to more races and see how we are in different places, because for sure at Jerez we were not as good as in Czech Republic and as here. So, I just want to keep a little bit calm and keep the feet on the ground.”

Read Also:

Espargaro’s victory charge last week came unstuck because he ran out of his preferred medium rear tyres for the restart and was forced to run the soft, which he said was “weak”. To avoid a repeat of what happened last Sunday in regards to the tyre, Espargaro confirmed he only used one medium in both practice sessions.

His race last weekend ended in a collision with Tech3 KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, which led to a controversial exchange of words – though both riders have since held talks to clear the air.

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM

Previous article

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

World of Outlaws faces COVID-19 outbreak following Knoxville
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / Breaking news

World of Outlaws faces COVID-19 outbreak following Knoxville

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Terre Haute: Race summary
USAC USAC / Race report

Terre Haute: Race summary

CORR: Bark River Pro Lite results
Offroad Offroad / News

CORR: Bark River Pro Lite results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Latest news

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM

Avintia: Brno clash set precedent for Zarco penalty
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia: Brno clash set precedent for Zarco penalty

The difficulties in making Red Bull Ring safer for MotoGP
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

The difficulties in making Red Bull Ring safer for MotoGP

Trending

1
IndyCar

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

1h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
MotoGP

Avintia: Brno clash set precedent for Zarco penalty

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws faces COVID-19 outbreak following Knoxville

Latest news

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez
MGP

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM
MGP

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM

Avintia: Brno clash set precedent for Zarco penalty
MGP

Avintia: Brno clash set precedent for Zarco penalty

The difficulties in making Red Bull Ring safer for MotoGP
MGP

The difficulties in making Red Bull Ring safer for MotoGP

Styria MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in FP1
MGP

Styria MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in FP1

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.