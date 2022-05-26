Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Pramac unveils new MotoGP livery for rest of 2022 season

The Pramac Racing team has unveiled a striking new livery for its two MotoGP bikes ahead of the Italian Grand Prix that it will use for the rest of 2022.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The satellite Ducati squad in recent years has traditionally run a special one-off livery at Mugello to mark its collaboration with Italian supercar company Lamborghini.

While Pramac will continue its trend of special Mugello liveries this weekend, it will not run the black and yellow Lamborghini colours.

Instead, to mark the arrival of new sponsor Prima – and Italian insurance firm – the squad has altered its colours ahead of the Mugello race, integrating their signature purple into the bike's design.

Revealing the new design on Thursday in the Mugello paddock, the new livery will make its track debut on Friday morning in FP1 and will remain on Pramac's Ducati machinery through to the end of the season.

Pramac's won't be the only new Ducati livery present on track at Mugello this weekend, as Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will run new colours in a wildcard outing.

The Moto2 race winner will run a factory Ducati in an Aruba.it livery identical to that of the Italian marque's World Superbike effort, which recently signed a new title sponsorship deal with Aruba.

Currently, both Pramac riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco are yet to firm up their MotoGP futures, though both are likely to stay with Ducati.

Martin alongside Enea Bastianini is favourite to replace Jack Miller at the factory squad in 2023, though his results have been lacking in comparison – with Martin crashing in five of the first seven events while Bastianini has won three times.

At Le Mans, Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told Motorsport.com that it was close to agreeing new deals with Martin and Bastianini, but a decision on what team they will race for is yet to be determined.

Ciabatti also brushed off any notions that either of them could been alienated by Ducati's decision, noting that its riders "will think twice" before signing to another manufacturer.

