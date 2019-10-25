MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Quartararo “lucky” not to break anything in FP1 crash

shares
comments
Quartararo “lucky” not to break anything in FP1 crash
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 6:41 AM

Fabio Quartararo admits he’s “lucky” to escape his heavy MotoGP Australian Grand Prix FP1 crash without any broken bones, and blamed the tumble on a lack of wet riding experience.

The Petronas SRT Yamaha rider was flicked from his bike while off-throttle at the Turn 6 left-hander of Siberia in the closing stages of a rain-hit first practice, and had to be taken to the medical centre for checks.

While no major injuries were found, he did suffer a hematoma on his left ankle and was benched for second practice by his team, and will undergo further checks on Saturday morning to assess his condition.

Explaining the crash, Quartararo says his hand “got stuck” in the fairing of the bike when he was thrown from it, and was fortunate not to do any further damage.

“Well, [I’m in] quite a lot of pain actually,” Quartararo said.

“Honestly, I wanted to try [and ride in FP2] today, but I’m unfit. We will go back to the medical centre tomorrow to see of I am fit or not, but it was not a nice crash.

“I’m feeling in pain – nothing broken, luckily. We will try our best for tomorrow. If we can ride, it’s good. If not, we will not take another risk.

“So, yeah, just feel pleased nothing is broken. I lost the rear, and I wasn’t on the brakes and I lose the rear. It [the rear tyre] retook the grip and I [was thrown] high.

“I was lucky, because I had a big twitch on my ankle, my hand was stick in the bike and I’m really pleased that I didn’t break anything in my body.”

Quartararo believes the crash was caused by his lack of wet track time this season in MotoGP, and thinks he selected an incorrect engine map for the conditions.

“I don’t have enough experience in the wet conditions,” he added.

“So, actually, the [engine] maps, I didn’t make a good [selection] with it.

“So, just taking experience [from this crash], it’s normal this year. We haven’t had a lot of crashes and I think you learn from it.

“So, we know why we crash and now just looking forward to seeing how the pain is tomorrow.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
Australia MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2

Previous article

Australia MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2

Next article

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

2
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

1h
3
WEC

Both Toyotas slowed by 2.7s a lap at Shanghai

4
NASCAR

Ex-NASCAR racer joins board of pro wrestling group

5
NASCAR Cup

Testing continues at IMS

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.