Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull Ring: Zarco shades Miller by 0.024s in second practice Next / MotoGP riders praise new Red Bull Ring chicane
MotoGP News

Quartararo slams "totally stupid" MotoGP sprint race plans

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says the series' plans to have sprint races in 2023 are "totally stupid" and claims he was never told about them.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo slams "totally stupid" MotoGP sprint race plans
Listen to this article

On Friday during the Austrian Grand Prix, Motorsport.com revealed MotoGP owners Dorna Sports plans to introduce Formula 1-style sprint races to the weekend format next year.

The proposal, which will be discussed this evening in the Grand Prix Commission and is due to be officially confirmed on Saturday in a press conference at the Red Bull Ring, would see sprint races take place on the Saturday of every grand prix in 2023.

But Yamaha's Quartararo says the idea is "totally stupid" and that little thought has been given to the physical toll such a plan would take on the riders.

"I think it's totally stupid," Quartararo said when asked about the sprint race idea. "I'm not the one who makes decisions about race formats, but I think we're entering a totally stupid format.

"If we do it from time to time, like in Formula 1, I think it can be interesting, but every Saturday... honestly, there are circuits where you are physically exhausted, like Assen, Mugello.

"When we finish the race, we are exhausted. Honestly, I don't think it's right to do this without asking the riders' opinions. Or at least I wasn't asked."

Most riders expressed surprise when asked about the sprint races, having only heard rumours about it.

Suzuki rider and 2020 world champion Joan Mir concedes the sprint races will be better for the spectacle and doesn't fundamentally have an issue with the idea.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Well, at the end for the show it will be better," Mir said. "This is a fact. More races means on a Saturday there will be some more entertainment more than the qualy.

"For me, at the end I enjoy racing, I enjoy when I take overtakes and everything more than a free practice.

"So, for me, there's not a big problem with this. Just we need to try it to see if it's good or not."

The expected sprint race proposal will see it act as a totally independent contest, unlike in F1 where it decides the grid for the main grand prix on sprint weekends.

KTM's Miguel Oliveira believes the current format is "stressful" enough without adding a second race to the schedule.

"I quite like how it is at the moment," the Portuguese rider said. "Maybe qualifying can be changed a little.

"Right now it's quite stressful, like today I made this little mistake [crashing in FP2] and I'm out of Q2 and if tomorrow morning rains it will be quite stressful."

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring: Zarco shades Miller by 0.024s in second practice
Previous article

Red Bull Ring: Zarco shades Miller by 0.024s in second practice
Next article

MotoGP riders praise new Red Bull Ring chicane

MotoGP riders praise new Red Bull Ring chicane
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know
MotoGP

MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints is “bullshit” – Espargaro Austrian GP
MotoGP

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints is “bullshit” – Espargaro

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Latest news

MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know

From the 2023 season, MotoGP will introduce sprint races to grand prix weekends. Here is everything you need to know.

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints is “bullshit” – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints is “bullshit” – Espargaro

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says claims from MotoGP that weekend track time will not change with the introduction of sprint races in 2023 is “bullshit”.

Quartararo “out of control” in “nightmare” MotoGP qualifyings now
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “out of control” in “nightmare” MotoGP qualifyings now

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says he is “out of control” in every MotoGP qualifying now, and says Saturday’s are a “nightmare” after struggling to fifth for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says the introduction of sprint races in 2023 will make the series “more spectacular”.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.