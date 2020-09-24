MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend

shares
comments
Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend
By:
Co-author: Matteo Nugnes

Valentino Rossi "thinks" he will sign his 2021 MotoGP contract with Petronas SRT during this weekend's Catalan Grand Prix and confirmed who will join him from the factory team.

The nine-time grand prix world champion will be replaced at the works Yamaha team by current SRT rider Fabio Quartararo, who agreed a two-year deal with the Japanese marque at the start of the year.

Yamaha confirmed at the time it would back Rossi at SRT should he decide to continue, with his original plan to see what his performances were like in the opening six or seven races before the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked this.

Confirming back in July that he was "99%" certain to remain in MotoGP with SRT, it has long been thought that the delay in announcing a deal has surrounded the make-up of his team.

When asked on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Catalan GP what the situation was with his contract, Rossi admits there is still "something to fix" but is set to put pen to paper soon.

"Like I said last week, we try to sign during the weekend, between the Misano races we fix everything, also in the last days," he said.

"The situation is very clear, I will race with Petronas next year, but the contract is a little bit long and there's something to fix.

"But we're not in a rush because we already agree, but I think during this weekend I will sign the contract and I'm very happy to continue next year with Yamaha and Petronas."

When asked by Motorsport.com what details were still to be finalised, Rossi replied: "First of all, for me, it's sometimes in MotoGP we will sign the contract for the next year too early.

"A lot of times you already start to think about the next season before thinking about the current season. I think that day by day, step by step everybody signs earlier, and for example we sign a lot earlier than [drivers] in Formula 1.

"So, I was agreed with Yamaha, and also with Petronas, we already speak from Jerez, but because we are ok we don't make [a decision] in a hurry.

"It's an important contract, so we have something to fix: technical, the bike, and also the team because I think some people move from Petronas to factory with Quartararo, and the opposite.

"But in general, we are not in a hurry. We arrive here and I'm happy, and it's like this."

While the deal was originally thought to be for 2021 with an option to extend into 2022, Rossi said it is just for one year, with an extension only being offered if all parties are happy during next season.

"We also talked about making a 1+1 contract, but in the end we decided to do only one year for now," he added. "Contract says that if everyone is happy - both me, Yamaha and Petronas - we can continue.

"It depends a lot on my results in the first part of the season, then in the summer break we will decide together. If I go strong next year, I do podiums and fight to stay in the top five of the championship, I can also continue.

"It's not a real option, because that's usually a more precise thing. The contract only says that if we are all happy, then we can continue.

"At first I was almost angry with Yamaha, because it seemed a dry one-year contract, which was certainly the last.

"But I told them that it will certainly not be the last and that we will have to see how I go. They understood, but we have decided on a one-year contract and then let's see."

Rossi did confirm current crew chief David Munoz, data engineer Matteo Flamigni and performance analyst Idalio Manuel Davira will join him at SRT – but long-time mechanics Brent Stephens and Alex Briggs will not.

"I'm very sorry, especially for Alex and Brent, because they wanted to come with me," he added.

"Alex had always told me that he would be there as long as I ran, and then he would stop with me.

"Brent also more or less said the same. It will be sad not to have them next year and maybe not to do the last race together, so I'm very sorry.

"I tried, but in Petronas there are also other people working there and unfortunately it was not possible.

"[I will] have Matteo, David and Idalio, but I will be very sorry not to have Alex and Brent, because now when I enter the garage it is a bit like being at home: they are not mechanics, they are family members now, because we have been together for 20 years.

"It will be sad not to have them next year."

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP

Previous article

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend

DPi drivers expect "wild" IMSA races with LMP3 cars
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

DPi drivers expect "wild" IMSA races with LMP3 cars

Verstappen shrugs off suggestion Hamilton should join Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen shrugs off suggestion Hamilton should join Red Bull

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest news

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

Quartararo: I'm struggling to overtake on the Yamaha
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: I'm struggling to overtake on the Yamaha

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane

2
Formula 1

Verstappen shrugs off suggestion Hamilton should join Red Bull

1h
3
MotoGP

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend

24m
4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
MotoGP

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP

1h

Latest news

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend
MGP

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP
MGP

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury
MGP

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

Quartararo: I'm struggling to overtake on the Yamaha
MGP

Quartararo: I'm struggling to overtake on the Yamaha

Marquez “expected much more” from Quartararo in 2020
MGP

Marquez “expected much more” from Quartararo in 2020

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.